Enhanced Internal Medicine Adds On-Site CBC Testing to Support Comprehensive, Same-Visit Care in Birmingham, Michigan

BIRMINGHAM, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birmingham, Michigan - Enhanced Internal Medicine, a personalized, membership-based internal medicine practice in Birmingham, Michigan, today announced the availability of on-site Complete Blood Count (CBC) testing, expanding the practice’s in-office diagnostic offerings to deliver more comprehensive care in a single visit.

CBC testing is a foundational laboratory tool used to assess infection, inflammation, anemia, and overall hematologic health. Traditionally, primary care practices send CBC samples to external laboratories, requiring patients to wait days for results or return for follow-up discussions. With on-site CBC testing at Enhanced Internal Medicine, patients receive results within minutes, enabling meaningful discussion and data-informed care decisions

during the same visit.

“Having laboratory results immediately available allows me to review findings directly with my patients and use objective data to support clinical decisions in real time,” said Dr. Elizabeth Paluga, founder of Enhanced Internal Medicine. “As a membership-based practice built on personalized, relationship-driven care, this capability reinforces our mission to provide thoughtful, comprehensive evaluations without sending patients elsewhere or

delaying care.”

Enhanced Internal Medicine’s CBC capability complements its existing on-site chemistry testing, creating a more complete in-office laboratory panel that supports comprehensive health assessment. This integrated approach aligns with the practice’s commitment to personal attention, continuity of care, and long-term wellness, while helping patients avoid the fragmentation and delays common in traditional primary care settings.

The 5-part white blood cell differential, which provides a more detailed view of immune status and overall patient condition, differentiates Enhanced Internal Medicine's laboratory capabilities. “The detailed differential gives us a more complete picture of what may be happening clinically and supports more informed care decisions,” Dr. Paluga noted.

The on-site CBC testing is enabled by CitoCBC®, a CLIA-waived blood analyzer designed for point-of-care use in physician offices. Its cartridge-based design allows CBC testing to be performed with minimal operational complexity, making it well suited for outpatient practices.

“Enhanced Internal Medicine continues to focus on delivering efficient, patient-centered care through a model designed to emphasize continuity, thoughtful coordination, and a high standard of clinical excellence. By expanding in-office capabilities, the practice supports informed decision-making and a more seamless care experience for its members.”

About Enhanced Internal Medicine

Enhanced Internal Medicine is a membership-based internal medicine practice located in Birmingham, Michigan, focused on personalized, relationship-driven healthcare and long-term wellness. Founded by Dr. Elizabeth Paluga, the practice emphasizes comprehensive internal medicine, meaningful physician–patient relationships, and care designed to support each patient’s overall health goals.

Location: 122 E. Brown Street Birmingham, Michigan 48009

Website: https://www.enhancedinternalmed.com

About CitoCBC®

CitoCBC® is a CLIA-waived Complete Blood Count analyzer designed for point-of-care testing in outpatient settings, including physician offices. It enables on-site CBC testing with simple operation and reliable performance, supporting timely clinical decision-making

during the patient visit.

More information about CitoCBC®: https://www.cytochipinc.com

