We Are the Toledo Troopers Launches on Amazon, Taking Toledo’s Football Legacy Nationwide

Documentary Honoring the Winningest Team in Pro Football History Debuts Across Major TVOD Platforms

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Are the Toledo Troopers, the definitive documentary chronicling the legendary Toledo Troopers, has officially launched nationwide today, led by its release on Amazon, with additional availability across major Transactional Video-on-Demand (TVOD) and cable platforms.The film’s release was marked by a private screening event in Toledo, where former players, filmmakers, and supporters gathered to celebrate a story that began in the Glass City and now reaches audiences across the country.Produced by Anserina Films, a division of Communica, Inc., We Are the Toledo Troopers tells the inspiring and hard-hitting story of the women who defied gender norms in the pre-Title IX era to dominate professional football. Based in Toledo, Ohio, the Troopers won seven consecutive national championships between 1971 and 1977 and were recognized by the NFL Hall of Fame as the winningest team in pro football history.The documentary’s national rollout is anchored by its debut on Amazon, significantly expanding access to a story that has long been overlooked in the history of American sports.“Releasing on Amazon means this story can finally reach the audience it deserves,” said director Jonathan Kimble. “The Troopers were pioneers, champions, and cultural trailblazers — and now their legacy is available to viewers everywhere.”We Are the Toledo Troopers is also rolling out across additional TVOD and cable platforms, broadening its national footprint and accessibility. It is now available on Amazon and Verizon Fios.The film previously gained national recognition when it was selected for screening at the Cleveland International Film Festival, one of the largest and longest-running film festivals in the United States.More than a football story, We Are the Toledo Troopers explores themes of perseverance, equality, and community pride. It confirms Toledo’s place in the broader history of women’s sports and documents how a group of determined women built a dynasty long before equal opportunity in athletics was guaranteed.Written by Stephen Guinan and Guy Stout — son of legendary Troopers coach Bill Stout — the documentary serves as a lasting tribute to the women who changed the game and the city that stood behind them.To learn more, visit instagram.com/wearethetoledotroopers. ###About Anserina FilmsAnserina Films is a division of Communica, Inc., a Toledo-based marketing, branding and public relations agency with offices in Charlotte, Columbus, and Detroit. Anserina is devoted exclusively to film, video and motion graphics. The name comes from the Latin phrase “cutis anserina,” which is the medical term for goose bumps. And that’s exactly what its work is designed to elicit from its clients and viewers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.