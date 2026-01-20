Landoll Company, LLC Donates Milestone Trailer to Benefit International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum

Landoll Company donates its 40,000th trailer, currently in production, to the International Towing & Recovery Museum.

Landoll Company donation honors the 40th anniversary of the first International Towing Hall of Fame induction.

MARYSVILLE, KS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landoll, widely known in the towing industry for their lowboy trailers, is proud to announce the donation of a 53-foot Landoll 440 Series traveling axle trailer, currently under construction, to support the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum . This significant contribution represents trailer number 40,000 built by Landoll, marking a major milestone in the company’s manufacturing history.The donated trailer will play a central role in celebrating the 40th anniversary of the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame , honoring the industry’s legacy, achievements, and the individuals who have shaped it.Proceeds from the trailer will help support the museum and its mission, including preservation of key exhibits such as the Wall of the Fallen, which pays tribute to towing professionals who have lost their lives in the line of service.The custom Landoll 440 Series trailer will be auctioned on October 16, 2026, with all proceeds benefiting the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum. The auction is expected to draw strong interest from across the transportation and towing industries due to the trailer’s historic significance, premium craftsmanship, and limited-edition status.“Reaching our 40,000th trailer is a proud moment for Landoll, and we can think of no better way to commemorate it than by supporting an organization that honors service, sacrifice, and excellence within the towing and recovery industry,” said Don Landoll, founder and president of Landoll Company . Don was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame in 1997.The donation reflects Landoll’s long-standing commitment to the industry and its continued support of organizations that preserve its history while investing in its future.About Landoll Company, LLCFounded in 1963, Landoll Company, LLC has provided proven solutions to customers worldwide for more than 60 years. Guided by founder and President Don Landoll’s Customer Comes First philosophy, the company manufactures high-quality farm equipment, trailers, forklifts, OEM, government, and construction equipment—building long-standing customer relationships through dependable performance and craftsmanship.

