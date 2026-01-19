Tucson VET Center celebrates 102nd birthday of WWII POW

The Tucson VET Center recently celebrated the 102nd birthday of Harvey Horn, a former World War II Prisoner of War and former volunteer at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System.

Veterans and staff gathered to commemorate his historic life and service, but the celebration wasn’t just a birthday party—it was a tribute to the sacrifices made by Horn and his fellow soldiers in their fight for freedom and peace.

In a brief but touching address, Horn, with his characteristically humble demeanor, reflected on his experiences and expressed his appreciation for the support he has received over the years. “It’s been a joy and true, true joy. And you guys have made a big difference in my life, so I thank you,” he said. “It’s an honor to be remembered and celebrated in such a way.”

Reflecting on his journey, he added, “Look forward. Don’t look back and say it may not be in your hands. I just hope that all you guys with PTSD [that] you’re able to handle it. I don’t think it disappears. I really don’t. But you get to see the signs, and you learn how to handle them. At least that’s been my experience.”

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.

This article was originally published on the VA Southern Arizona Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.