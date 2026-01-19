The Legend of Valentine Wins Outstanding Production at the 2026 SOVAS Voice Arts Awards

The Legend of Valentine Creative & Production Team at the SOVAS

The award-winning audiobook also earned Outstanding Audio Engineering at SOVAS, following its Independent Press Award win earlier this week.

Producing a full ensemble audiobook at this scale is closer to making a film. This recognition belongs to the entire cast and creative/producing team.” — Sheldon Collins (Author, Director, Executive Producer)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Legend of Valentine , the epic historical audiobook exploring the origins of Valentine’s Day, was awarded Outstanding Production – Audiobook at the 2026 Voice Arts Awards, presented by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS), during a ceremony held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.Often referred to as “the Oscars of the voice arts industry,” the SOVAS Voice Arts Awards recognize excellence in voice acting, directing, producing, and audio storytelling across audiobooks, film, television, animation, gaming, and podcasts worldwide, honoring both independent creators and major studios whose work exemplifies the highest standards of craft and innovation in spoken-word media.In addition to its top production honor, The Legend of Valentine also received Outstanding Audio Engineering – Audiobook, recognizing the project’s immersive sound design and cinematic execution. The award was presented to Daryl Bolicek for sound design and mixing, alongside Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Endelman, who composed more than 100 original musical cues for the 12-hour production. Endelman’s score was designed to function as a narrative engine throughout the audiobook, giving the project the emotional scope typically associated with premium film and television storytelling.Earlier this week, The Legend of Valentine was also named Best Audiobook by the 2026 Independent Press Awards (IPA), marking a rare multi-award week for an independently produced audiobook and underscoring the project’s growing recognition across both the publishing and audio industries.Produced over a 14-month period, The Legend of Valentine features an ensemble cast of 21 international voice actors spanning multiple continents. The project was produced by Becky Parker, with Sheldon Collins —the project’s author and director—serving as Executive Producer, alongside a global creative and technical team spanning casting, narration editing, sound engineering, and original music composition.“Producing a full, multi-cast audiobook at this scale is closer to making a film than recording a traditional audiobook,” said Collins. “From casting and directing performances to music, sound design, and editorial structure, every element had to work together as part of a unified vision. To be recognized by SOVAS—alongside major studios and global talent—is an extraordinary honor and a testament to the entire cast and crew.”Set in ancient Rome during the reign of Emperor Claudius II, The Legend of Valentine reimagines the man behind the myth—a once-fearsome Roman warrior transformed by love, faith, and sacrifice, whose defiance of imperial law helped inspire what the world now celebrates as Valentine’s Day. For centuries, Valentine’s story has endured as a symbol of love, conscience, and moral courage—values that continue to resonate across cultures and generations.Endelman’s involvement with the project also reflects his expanding role as a producer, as he continues to develop and produce narrative projects across film and audio. “We’ve been encouraged by the strength of the audience reaction we’re seeing from early social media testing,” said Endelman. “What’s resonating is a genuine curiosity about the human story behind a tradition celebrated by more than a billion people worldwide. At a time when the world could use more compassion and connection, that message feels especially meaningful.”Building on that momentum, Collins has adapted The Legend of Valentine as a limited series, structuring the narrative to unfold across multiple episodes that expand the historical world, relationships, and moral stakes. Collins and Endelman are executive producing the adaptation together, as interest continues to grow in the underlying intellectual property and its long-term cross-platform potential.About the SOVAS Voice Arts AwardsFounded in 2013, the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS) honors outstanding achievement in voice performance and audio production across all spoken-word media worldwide.

Audiobook trailer of The Legend of Valentine, a cinematic retelling of the origins of Valentine’s Day, brought to life through romance, history, and adventure.

