Innovative Systems strengthens global partnership strategy with the addition of two regional heads of partnerships

Craig Lippmann, Head of Partnerships - Americas, Innovative Systems, Inc. Steve Emecz, Head of Partnerships - EMEA, Innovative Systems, Inc.

New partner leadership to help deepen relationships with data, orchestration, and core platform providers embedded within FinScan AML solutions.

“As we continue to scale globally, our partners will remain essential to how we innovate, deliver, and win in the market.” ” — Deborah Overdeput, Chief Operating Officer at Innovative Systems, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Systems, Inc. , provider of data quality, postal coding, application migration, and the FinScan suite of anti-money laundering (AML) compliance solutions, today announced the addition of two regional Heads of Partnerships who will play a central role in building, scaling, and activating the company’s global partner ecosystem.As the company enters its next phase of growth, deep and intentional collaboration with partners has become a strategic priority. This includes data providers, orchestration platforms, systems integrators, core platforms embedded within FinScan solutions, and strategic partners with whom Innovative Systems has established mutual go-to-market and cross-sell relationships.“A strong, well-coordinated partner network is a critical pillar of our growth strategy,” said Deborah Overdeput, Chief Operating Officer at Innovative Systems. “Our partners help extend our reach, strengthen our value proposition, accelerate time to market, and enable us to deliver more value to clients together.”To support this strategy, Craig Lippmann joins Innovative Systems as Head of Partnerships for the Americas, with more than two decades of experience building and scaling strategic partner ecosystems across SaaS, fintech, and compliance markets. Over his career, Craig has led partner-driven growth initiatives at organizations including Computer Services, Inc. (CSI), Alessa, and Thomson Reuters. His background includes designing scalable alliance programs and executing go-to-market strategies that consistently delivered double-digit revenue growth, expanded market reach, and improved client retention.Bringing deep experience in partner and alliance management across the fintech and technology ecosystems, Steve Emecz joins as Head of Partnerships for EMEA, operating in a hybrid capacity from Innovative Systems’ London office to strengthen connectivity across the region and the company’s global partner landscape. He brings deep experience in partner and alliance management across the fintech and technology ecosystem, with a strong track record of working with platform providers, integrators, and technology partners to drive joint value, enablement, and commercial outcomes. Known for his collaborative leadership style, Steve specializes in translating partnerships into measurable, revenue-generating impact. Previously, Steve held leadership roles in sales, partnerships, and alliances at Tungsten Automation and business development at Xerox.Together, Craig and Steve will work closely with sales, product, marketing, and operations teams to embed the partner ecosystem into the core of Innovative Systems’ go-to-market strategy. Their focus will be on ensuring alignment between partner initiatives, customer outcomes, and the company’s long-term growth objectives.“We are excited about the leadership, structure, and momentum Craig and Steve will bring to our partner strategy,” Overdeput added. “As we continue to scale globally, our partners will remain essential to how we innovate, deliver, and win in the market.”About Innovative Systems, Inc.Innovative Systems delivers enterprise data, compliance, and integration solutions through the company’s leading FinScan, Enlighten, and PostLocatebrands. These solutions offer actionable insights and enable organizations to identify the hidden opportunities or risks in their data. We have pioneered best-in-class data quality, data management, and risk and compliance solutions in thousands of applications across more than 65 countries. Our cloud-based (SaaS), on-premise, and hybrid offerings deliver dramatic, measurable improvements in accuracy, cost, and time to production over alternatives. Learn more at www.innovativesystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/innovativesystemsinc/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.