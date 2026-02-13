Goldpawnership Announces Historic Sale of the Most Expensive Designer Handbag Ever Sold on the Whatnot Platform
Lena of Goldpawnershop shows the Hermès Birkin 30 Emerald Shiny Niloticus Crocodile she for $38,999 on the Whatnot live stream platform, shattering the record for highest price handbag ever sold on that platform.
Hermès Birkin 30 Emerald Shiny Niloticus Crocodile Handbag Lena of Goldpawnership sold for a record $38,999. The live auction form of selling has been hugely successful for Lena at Goldpawnership. They have 3-4 live shows per week with over 200,000 followers.
The Hermès Birkin 30 in Orange Shiny Porosus Crocodile that Lena of Goldpawnership sold for $28,999 in 2024. Lena sells numerous designer handbags giving customers an alternative to consignment shops. Also auctioned are luxury watches and gold jewelry.
Screen shot of Lena selling the Hermès Birkin 30 Emerald Shiny Niloticus Crocodile for a record of $38,999. Lena sells numerous luxury handbags and accessories per week by auction some beginning at $1. There are also giveaways aplenty and lots of exciting fun and music.
Sold - Hermès Birkin 30 Emerald Shiny Niloticus Crocodile for $38,999BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lena of Goldpawnership, a trusted leading reseller of authentic luxury designer goods, announced an historic sale of a designer bag on the Whatnot live shopping Platform. In December 2024, Lena made Whatnot history by selling the most expensive handbag ever sold on the Whatnot platform—a Hermès Birkin 30 in Orange Shiny Porosus Crocodile for $28,999. Setting her sights higher, she entered 2025 with a goal to surpass her own record. Just one year later, in December 2025, Lena shattered that milestone, selling a Hermès Birkin 30 Emerald Shiny Niloticus Crocodile for $38,999.
"We have grown to over 200,000 wonderful followers who help make Goldpawnership such a success," says Lena. "We also attribute our rapid growth, in large part, to our exciting, innovative live auction format, where we often start high-end designer handbags at just a $1 starting price. Clients enjoy the show and can interact as a group or simply observe the live shopping of authentic designer handbags, wallets, clutches, luggage, duffle bags & sunglasses from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Goyard, Tiffany & Co., Tom Ford, and Celine. In addition, Goldpawnership followers and clients can view other product categories. We sell luxury watches, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Tiffany, and Omega as well as high-end genuine gold jewelry, gold chains, precious metals, coins, bullion, diamond jewelry, and designer jewelry. We are delighted to be on the Whatnot platform."
With momentum firmly on her side, Lena now looks ahead to 2026 with plans to break the record once again.
About GoldPawnership
GoldPawnership, lead by Lena, is a trusted reseller of authentic luxury designer goods. Specializing in brands like Chanel, Goyard, Hermès, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Gucci, GoldPawnership offers customers access to genuine designer items in a transparent, engaging, and community-driven environment. Through its live Whatnot streams, GoldPawnership provides a fresh, interactive take on the luxury retail experience buying and selling diamond jewelry, coins, bullion, luxury watches, sterling silverware, gold jewelry, and designer fashion jewelry like Tiffany & Co., Rolex, Bulgrari, Cartier, David Yurman, Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, Chopard, Piaget, Patek Phillipe, Boucheron, Bucellati, and Boucheron.
