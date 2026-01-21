Haffner Law Clarifies Burden of Proof for Los Angeles Wrongful Death Claims

Haffner Law Sherman Oaks Joshua Haffner - Haffner Law

The personal injury firm details the legal standards families must meet to establish liability and seek justice for the loss of a loved one.

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For families in Los Angeles County grappling with the loss of a loved one due to negligence, Haffner Law is providing critical information on the legal requirements for a wrongful death claim. The firm has released guidance explaining the "burden of proof," a fundamental concept that families must understand to successfully hold a responsible party accountable in the Superior Court of California.The burden of proof in a civil case requires the plaintiff (the victim's family) to establish all four key elements of a negligence claim: 1) a "duty of care" owed to the deceased, 2) a "breach of duty" through negligent or intentional actions, 3) causation (a direct link between the breach and the death), and 4) damages (the family's losses). For families trying to navigate this process, understanding the legal elements of a wrongful death claim is the first step toward building a strong case. This often involves gathering witness testimony, expert analysis, and official documentation to demonstrate how the defendant failed to act with reasonable care."The legal system can feel intimidating, especially for families dealing with immense grief," stated Joshua Haffner, owner of the firm. "Our goal is to demystify this process and provide clear, straightforward information. Empowering families with knowledge allows them to make informed decisions while focusing on healing."Unlike criminal cases, which require proof "beyond a reasonable doubt," California wrongful death claims are decided on a "preponderance of the evidence." This standard means the plaintiff must show that it is more likely than not that the defendant's actions caused the death. Establishing this causation is a critical hurdle. The legal team must demonstrate a direct link between the defendant’s breach of duty and the fatal outcome, while also proving the extent of the damages, including financial loss and emotional suffering. Seeking guidance from experienced wrongful death lawyers in Sherman Oaks is crucial for meeting these complex requirements.About Haffner LawHaffner Law is a personal injury law firm committed to advocating for individuals and families who have suffered due to the negligence of others. The firm’s legal team provides compassionate and determined representation across a range of cases, with a significant focus on complex wrongful death claims. By offering clear guidance and personalized legal strategies, Haffner Law helps clients navigate the legal system to secure the justice and compensation they deserve.Contact Information:Haffner Law15260 Ventura BlvdSuite 1520Sherman Oaks, CA 91403Phone: (213) 212-6946Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–6:00 PM

