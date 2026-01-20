Whitman Transition Advisors and C-Suite IMPACT Unite to Form Whitman Advisory LLC

Philip J. Whitman, CEO & President

Whitman Transition Advisors & C-Suite IMPACT unite as Whitman Advisory LLC, forming a powerhouse firm for accounting & CPA firms with expanded services.

With the launch of Whitman Advisory, we are better positioned than ever to build on our legacy of bringing great people and effective strategies to the table for our clients.” — Philip Whitman, Chief Executive Officer and a Firm Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whitman Transition Advisors and C-Suite IMPACT today announced their unification under a single new brand: Whitman Advisory LLC. This strategic combination creates a powerhouse consulting firm dedicated to serving the accounting and CPA firm industry with an expanded suite of services.For nearly two decades, the founding firms have been instrumental in guiding clients through the complexities of the industry, building a reputation based on a steadfast commitment to quality, people, and delivering measurable results. The formation of Whitman Advisory LLC represents the next chapter in this journey, consolidating deep expertise in performance enhancement, M&A transition, succession planning, CFO services, funding solutions, legal resources, global advisory services and talent expansion under one integrated platform.While the name is new, the core of the firm remains unchanged. The established leadership team continues its mission to provide clients with actionable strategies and dedicated support. The new brand, Whitman Advisory, more accurately reflects the full breadth of the organization's capabilities and its holistic approach to client success."We built our legacy on bringing great people and effective strategies to the table for our clients," said Philip Whitman, Chief Executive Officer and a Firm Founder. "With the launch of Whitman Advisory, we are better positioned than ever to build on that foundation. Our mission remains constant: to provide tailored solutions that enhance performance, focus on goals, and create a lasting impact for our clients."In conjunction with the launch, the firm has unveiled a new comprehensive website, https://whitmanadvisory.com . The site is designed to be a primary resource for organizations seeking expert guidance and practical solutions to their most pressing challenges.About Whitman Advisory LLCWhitman Advisory LLP is an innovative professional services advisory firm providing clients with tailored strategies for M&A, succession planning, operational support, and talent solutions. Our multidisciplinary team serves CPA firms, private equity firms, and privately held businesses with a people-first, client-centric approach focused on helping them achieve their goals and create lasting impact. To learn more, visit our website at www.whitmanadvisory.com.

