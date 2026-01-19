Paramount Lodging Advisors Closes Landmark Tremont Hotel Transaction in Chicago’s Gold Coast

A historically significant property located in Chicago’s iconic Gold Coast neighborhood.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Lodging Advisors (PLA) announced today the successful sale of a landmark hotel asset, the Tremont Hotel, a historically significant property located in Chicago’s iconic Gold Coast neighborhood. The transaction reinforces PLA’s position as a trusted advisor on complex, high-profile urban hotel assets and represents a notable moment in Chicago’s hospitality and real estate landscape.

The Tremont Hotel carries a legacy deeply intertwined with the history of Chicago and American hospitality. Its origins trace back to the original Tremont House, widely recognized as Chicago’s first major hotel and a foundational force in the city’s early hospitality market. Established at Lake and Dearborn Streets, the Tremont House set early standards for urban lodging as Chicago emerged as a national commercial center. Over the 19th century, the property evolved through four successive buildings, each reflecting the city’s rapid growth, architectural ambition, and economic expansion.

The Tremont name became emblematic of Chicago’s ingenuity and resilience during the city’s landmark street-raising project, when entire buildings were famously lifted intact to meet new street levels. The hotel’s adaptation during this period underscored both its importance within the city and its ability to endure transformation. That legacy elevates the Tremont name beyond a single asset, positioning it as one of Chicago’s most historically significant hospitality properties and amplifying the importance of this transaction.

The sale was led by Sanjeev Misra, Founder and Managing Broker of Paramount Lodging Advisors, and marks a pivotal moment for the Tremont Hotel, a property long embedded in Chicago’s architectural and hospitality fabric. Located steps from Michigan Avenue, the hotel sits within one of the city’s most affluent and supply-constrained submarkets. For generations, the Tremont Hotel has served as a cornerstone of the Gold Coast hospitality landscape.

“This closing represents far more than a hotel sale,” said Sanjeev Misra. “The Tremont Hotel is a historic Gold Coast building with deep roots in Chicago’s hospitality market. Successfully navigating a transaction of this caliber requires not only market expertise, but also appreciation for the asset’s legacy and future potential. We are proud to have delivered a result that reflects both.”

The transaction underscores continued investor confidence in irreplaceable urban hospitality real estate. Demand remains strong for well-located assets with long-term strategic value, particularly in Chicago’s Gold Coast, where zoning constraints and limited new supply support enduring fundamentals.

Paramount Lodging Advisors provided comprehensive advisory services throughout the transaction, leveraging institutional underwriting capabilities, national relationships, and a hands-on execution approach. PLA guided the process from strategic positioning through closing, delivering disciplined execution tailored to the asset’s complexity.

“This transaction highlights exactly where Paramount Lodging Advisors excels,” Misra added. “We focus on complex assets where thoughtful strategy, disciplined execution, and deep market knowledge materially impact outcomes.”

The closing builds on PLA’s expanding national track record advising owners and investors on urban hotels, historic assets, and value-driven opportunities across major U.S. markets. For additional information, visit PLA’s website and LinkedIn page, and connect with Sanjeev Misra on LinkedIn for capital markets insights.

About Sanjeev Misra

Sanjeev Misra is the Founder and Managing Broker of Paramount Lodging Advisors, based in Chicago, Illinois. He leads firm strategy, hotel valuation analysis, and business development, and is also a principal of Paramount Capital Advisors, providing financing and equity capital solutions for institutional and private hotel investors.

Throughout his career, Sanjeev has held senior leadership roles across the hospitality and real estate industries and is recognized for his expertise in hotel investment advisory and capital markets. He has served on the Advisory Board for the Cornell Center of Real Estate, been a Distinguished Speaker at the Baker Program in Real Estate at Cornell University, and guest lectured at UCLA Anderson School of Management, DePaul University’s Driehaus College of Business, and the University of Illinois Chicago.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

Sanjeev's LinkedIn

About Paramount Lodging Advisors

Paramount Lodging Advisors is a hospitality brokerage and advisory firm specializing in hotel investment sales, development advisory, and strategic consulting. PLA delivers data-driven insights, execution expertise, and tailored solutions for owners, investors, and developers nationwide. The firm advises clients across major U.S. gateway markets.

PLA's Website

PLA's LinkedIn

