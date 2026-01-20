Texas Families Urged to Prepare for Potentially Active 2026 Tornado Season as La Niña Persists

SafeCave is the only shelter on the market that combines a vault door with customizable panels engineered and FEMA tested storm shelter as one fully integrated unit. Built to protect against storms, fire, EMP, and ballistic threats.

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Families Urged to Prepare for Potentially Active 2026 Tornado Season as La Niña PersistsSafeCave Highlights Demand for Indoor Storm Shelters Following Nationwide Total of Over 1,500 Tornadoes in 2025Following a severe 2025 tornado season that produced more than 1,500 reported tornadoes nationwide, including significant outbreaks impacting Texas communities, SafeCave is urging homeowners to prioritize preparedness ahead of a potentially heightened-risk 2026 season as La Niña conditions persist into early spring.La Niña weather patterns are historically associated with increased severe weather across the Southern Plains, including Texas. In 2025, multiple strong tornadoes struck North Texas communities, while late-season storms near Houston damaged more than 100 homes, underscoring the reality that tornado threats in Texas are not confined to a single season.SafeCave, a North Texas-based provider of FEMA-rated indoor storm shelters and safe rooms, reports growing demand for modern alternatives to traditional underground shelters. Industry experts note that above-ground, indoor storm shelters are increasingly favored for their accessibility, reduced flooding risk in Texas clay soils, and faster installation timelines.“2025 was a wake-up call for many Texas families facing devastating tornado impacts,” said Chad Morrill, Co-Founder and Owner of SafeCave. “Homeowners are increasingly choosing indoor shelters that install quickly, keep families and pets together comfortably, and provide EF5-level protection without the drawbacks of underground options.”SafeCave’s above-ground storm shelters are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing homes, with common installations in garages, closets, pantries, and under-stair spaces. Systems meet or exceed FEMA P-320 and ICC 500 standards, are engineered to withstand EF5 tornado winds, and can include additional protection features such as fire and ballistic resistance. Most installations are completed in as little as one to three days.To help homeowners evaluate their preparedness ahead of peak storm season, SafeCave is currently offering free virtual consultations and custom quotes to families across Texas and select national markets.For more information or to schedule a free virtual consultation , visit www.safecave.com or call 1-866-822-8348.About SafeCaveSafeCave is a North Texas-based leader in indoor storm shelters and safe rooms, providing FEMA-rated, family- and pet-centric protection solutions designed for extreme weather. Founded by Nicole Morrill and Chad Morrill, SafeCave primarily serves Texas homeowners while offering nationwide delivery and professional installation services.

