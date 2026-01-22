A New Standard for AI-Driven Multi-Sport Storytelling: ANOC and Spectatr.ai at ISG Riyadh 2025

ANOC and Spectatr.ai collaborate at the Islamic Solidarity Games Riyadh 2025 to deliver real-time, AI-powered multi-sport highlights for global audiences.

AI-powered workflows transformed live content production and distribution at one of the world’s largest multi-sport events

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) Riyadh 2025 marked a major step forward in multi-sport digital coverage. The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), in collaboration with the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), partnered with AI sports technology company Spectatr.ai to deliver real-time, AI-powered highlights at scale, reshaping how large sporting events are captured and shared with global audiences.Held from 7–21 November 2025, the Games brought together more than 3,500 athletes from 57 National Olympic Committees (NOCs), competing across more than 20 sports. With multiple competitions running simultaneously, ANOC required a solution that could scale content production, ensure equal athlete visibility, and enable near-instant distribution to fans worldwide. ISG Riyadh 2025 became a test case for digital-first, AI-driven sports storytelling.Solving the Multi-Sport Coverage ChallengeTraditional multi-sport coverage relies heavily on manual editorial workflows, monitoring live feeds, identifying key moments, clipping footage, adding context, and distributing content. At an event of this scale, such processes often lead to delays, limited output, and uneven representation, particularly for smaller delegations.To address these challenges, ANOC deployed Spectatr.ai’s AI engine, PULSE, to automate real-time highlight creation across all competitions.Throughout the Games, PULSE analysed live match streams and automatically detected key moments such as goals, finishes, medal ceremonies, and emotional athlete reactions. Within seconds, these moments were converted into ready-to-publish video clips, enriched with metadata including athlete names, nations, sports, and contextual tags. Clips were automatically formatted in both 16:9 and 9:16 aspect ratios, enabling seamless distribution across digital and social platforms.All content was branded with ISG Riyadh 2025 graphics, ensuring visual consistency while significantly reducing manual editing. Highlights were delivered directly to ANOC, ISSA, and the ANOC Digital Content Hub, allowing NOC digital teams to access content in real time. For the first time at this scale, every participating NOC received daily highlights of their athletes, enabling fans to follow performances as they happened.ANOC Secretary General Mrs. Gunilla Lindberg described the partnership as a reflection of ANOC’s commitment to innovation and inclusivity, ensuring every performance could be shared instantly.Spectatr.ai Co-Founder Richa Singh noted that the collaboration enabled storytelling that captured not only results, but also emotion and human connection.“Our partnership with Spectatr.ai reflects ISSA’s commitment to adopting artificial intelligence as a core institutional tool,” said ISSA Secretary General Nasser Majali. “By leveraging AI-driven, real-time highlights, we enhanced global visibility for athletes from our 57 member countries and enabled National Olympic Committees to access high-quality video content.”The digital impact during ISG Riyadh 2025 was substantial. Spectatr.ai delivered daily, NOC-specific highlight packages for all 57 participating committees, producing an average of 512 highlights per day. Over the 15-day Games, the AI-driven workflow generated more than 50,000 real-time clips, with nearly 500 highlights published daily to the ANOC Digital Content Hub.Content distributed via ANOC.TV , ISSA, and official ISG Riyadh 2025 social channels generated over 7.5 million video views, with engagement building steadily throughout the Games. Instant publishing drove stronger fan interaction, recording more than 250,000 likes, alongside significant comments and shares. Across NOC social channels, distributed clips achieved over 2 million video views and more than 50,000 comments.For ANOC, the collaboration established a scalable content model for future multi-sport events. By automating time-intensive editorial tasks, content teams were able to focus on storytelling rather than production, while ensuring fair representation across all nations without increasing operational overhead.As sporting events continue to grow in scale and complexity, the ANOC × Spectatr.ai partnership at ISG Riyadh 2025 demonstrates how real-time, AI-powered highlights can redefine digital storytelling, ensuring no moment is missed, no athlete is overlooked, and fans worldwide remain connected.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.