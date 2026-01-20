Little Blue Cart Launches Little Blue Market, a People-Powered Alternative to Big Tech Marketplaces

Little Blue Market

A new online marketplace making it easier to shop directly from vetted progressive small businesses

This isn’t about canceling platforms. It’s about building infrastructure where values-aligned small businesses can actually thrive, and where shoppers can spend with confidence.” — Kate Marsh Lord, Co-Founder

SPRINGFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Blue Cart, the trusted platform connecting conscious consumers with progressive small businesses, today announced the launch of Little Blue Market , a curated online marketplace designed to help shoppers align everyday spending with their values without relying on large, algorithm-driven platforms.Built in direct response to community demand, Little Blue Market allows shoppers to discover and purchase directly from women-owned, BIPOC-owned, LGBTQ+-owned, disabled-owned, and veteran-led small businesses, all vetted for shared commitments to democracy, equity, and human dignity. The launch comes as consumers increasingly question corporate marketplaces that prioritize advertising dollars, scale, and profit over people.After growing the Little Blue Cart Directory to more than 1,100 vetted progressive businesses, founders Kate Marsh Lord and Erin Fangmann saw a clear pattern: shoppers wanted an easier way to buy from values-aligned brands, and business owners wanted an alternative to platforms like Etsy and Amazon, where their products are often listed alongside content or merchandise that conflicts with their beliefs.“People aren’t just trying to opt out of harmful systems, they are looking for something better to opt into,” said Kate Marsh Lord, co-founder of Little Blue Cart. “Little Blue Market is about building long-term infrastructure where values-aligned businesses can actually thrive, and where shoppers can spend with confidence and without compromise.”Unlike traditional marketplaces, Little Blue Market centers transparency, community trust, and seller sustainability. The platform offers a streamlined shopping experience for progressive shoppers looking to vote with their wallets.“Not everyone can protest, donate, or show up every day, but everyone shops,” said Erin Fangmann, co-founder of Little Blue Cart. “Little Blue Market makes participation accessible. Every purchase becomes a quiet but powerful values statement.”Founding Vendors: The Human Side of CommerceThe Market launched with a group of Founding Vendors representing a wide range of product categories, including clean skincare, confectionery, jewelry, non-toxic candles, and political yard signs. Many of these business owners balance full-time jobs, caregiving, or military life while building their brands.Founding vendors include:- Pantry Products, an LGBTQ+-owned clean skincare brand with retail locations in Nevada and Utah- Toute Douceur Candy, a second-generation confectionery focused on craftsmanship and connection- Jasper & Elm, a jewelry brand founded by a military spouse with a focus on community impact- Spicy Bite Nails, hand-painted, reusable press-on nails created alongside full-time work- Party Paper Co. & Liberal Lawn, bold stationery and yard signs designed to spark conversation“I love the idea of a marketplace where I know my dollars are going to people I’m aligned with morally and politically,” said Raquel Small, founder of Spicy Bite Nails. “I want to be part of something that’s about building, not dividing.”A New Model for Online ShoppingLittle Blue Market positions itself as a people-powered alternative to dominant e-commerce platforms that prioritizes values alignment, small business sustainability, and consumer trust over scale at all costs.The platform publicly launched January 15, with ongoing vendor onboarding and new shops added regularly.About Little Blue MarketLittle Blue Market is a progressive online marketplace connecting values-driven shoppers with women-, BIPOC-, LGBTQ+-, disabled-, and veteran-owned small businesses. Built as an alternative to big-box and algorithm-driven platforms, the Market turns everyday spending into meaningful economic action.About Little Blue CartLittle Blue Cart connects conscious consumers with vetted progressive small businesses through a searchable directory and marketplace, making it easier to shop with confidence and purpose.Website: LittleBlueMarket.comInstagram / Threads: @Little.Blue.CartTikTok: @LittleBlueCart

