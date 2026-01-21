LK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services Launches New Website to Expand Access to Trauma-Informed Therapy in Belleville, ON

Belleville-based psychotherapy practice unveils redesigned digital platform featuring therapy, counseling, and trauma care for Ontario and Alberta residents.

Our work is about helping people reclaim their lives through insight, emotional regulation, and lasting change—always delivered with compassion, honesty, and respect.” — Lethicia Foadjo, MSW, RSW

BELLEVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, a major step in expanding access to trauma-informed, anti-oppressive mental health care in Belleville, Ontario, and throughout Hastings County and surrounding communities. The new site enhances the client experience by simplifying appointment booking, improving access to clinical information, and clearly outlining the practice’s comprehensive therapy services for adolescents and adults.Founded in 2021, LK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services provides evidence-based psychotherapy for individuals, couples, families, and groups seeking mental health care in Belleville, Ontario and across Ontario and Alberta through secure virtual services. The updated website reflects the practice’s commitment to accessibility, dignity, and relationship-centered healing for clients navigating trauma, anxiety, depression, workplace stress, and major life transitions.A Digital Experience Designed Around Accessibility and CareThe new website was designed to reduce barriers to mental health care in Belleville and neighboring Ontario communities by offering intuitive navigation, mobile responsiveness, and clear pathways to care. Clients can now explore services, learn about therapeutic approaches, and book 30-minute consultations online—longer than the industry standard—to ensure proper fit before beginning therapy.“Our website is often the first point of contact for someone who is already carrying a lot,” said Lethicia Foadjo, MSW, RSW, Founder and Clinical Director. “We wanted a digital space that feels grounded, human, and respectful—one that communicates safety and clarity while making it easier for people in Belleville and across Ontario to take that first step toward healing.”Comprehensive Therapy Services in Belleville, OntarioIndividual Psychotherapy (Ages 12+)LK Psychotherapy offers 60-minute individual therapy sessions for adolescents and adults experiencing anxiety, depression, complex trauma, burnout, grief, and identity-related stress. Services are especially tailored for high-performing professionals, including military personnel, first responders, healthcare workers, educators, and executives.Couples & Family TherapyCouples and families in Belleville and Hastings County can access attachment-based therapy focused on improving communication, repairing relational wounds, and strengthening emotional connection. Sessions integrate Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT), attachment theory, and systems-based approaches.Group Therapy & Caregiver SupportThe practice facilitates therapeutic groups addressing complex trauma, workplace stress, racial trauma, and relational healing. Caregiver support services help families navigate compassion fatigue while maintaining healthy boundaries.Executive Coaching & Organizational ConsultingBeyond therapy, LK Psychotherapy partners with organizations across Ontario to deliver trauma-informed leadership training, workplace wellness initiatives, and psychological safety consulting.Evidence-Based, Trauma-Informed Clinical CareLK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services uses an integrative, evidence-based model combining psychodynamic therapy, Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Internal Family Systems (IFS), and somatic nervous system approaches. All care is delivered through a trauma-informed and anti-oppressive clinical lens that acknowledges the impact of systemic stressors on mental health.“We don’t believe in quick fixes or surface-level symptom management,” Foadjo added. “Our work is about helping people reclaim their lives through insight, emotional regulation, and lasting change—always delivered with compassion, honesty, and respect.”Conditions TreatedLK Psychotherapy treats Belleville and Hastings County residents seeking mental health treatment for anxiety disorders, depression, PTSD and complex trauma, workplace burnout, attachment and relationship challenges, grief and loss, identity and life transitions, and intergenerational trauma. The practice also supports individuals navigating military and first-responder stress, racial trauma, and acculturation challenges.Accessible, Culturally Responsive Mental Health CareThe practice offers virtual therapy across Ontario and Alberta, evening and weekend appointments, sliding-scale fees, and direct billing for most major insurance providers. Multilingual services and culturally responsive care ensure that clients from diverse backgrounds feel seen, heard, and respected throughout their wellness journey.Located in Belleville, Ontario, LK Psychotherapy serves individuals and families throughout Hastings County and nearby communities seeking compassionate, evidence-based mental health care.Getting StartedIndividuals interested in therapy services in Belleville, Ontario can schedule a 30-minute consultation through the new website to discuss goals, therapist fit, and next steps. The practice emphasizes removing barriers to care and creating a welcoming first experience for every client.About LK Psychotherapy & Clinical ServicesFounded in 2021, LK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services is a trauma-informed psychotherapy practice based in Belleville, Ontario, serving clients across Ontario and Alberta. The practice provides individual therapy, couples and family counseling, group therapy, and organizational consulting through an anti-oppressive, relational, and evidence-based approach. LK Psychotherapy is dedicated to helping individuals and families find hope, healing, and sustainable transformation with dignity and respect.

