The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Announces Silverware Buying Event Amid Record Silver Prices
The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. store in Quincy, MA has been helping customers for over 18 years buying their silver, gold, estate jewelry, coins, luxury watches, designer handbags and accessories, silver and gold bullion. They also loan on gold and silver as collateral.
Many silverware owners are surprised to learn just how valuable their flatware can be. The recent explosive price increase in silver has made a dust-collecting set of flatware worth upwards of $5000, based on the silver content. Forks and spoons can fetch $100 each.
Many families have inherited sterling silver flatware sets that once graced formal dining tables but now sit unused as entertaining habits have changed. Preferring to order takeout and casual dining, the sets can find a new home and provide a nice financial windfall.
Elegant sterling silverware gleams with timeless beauty—perfect for collectors and those looking to sell! Don’t miss The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. buying event, where you can turn your sterling silver into money. Visit us to see what you can attain.
A Great Time to Sell Sterling SilverBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co., one of the region’s most trusted precious metals specialists, is excited to announce a month-long Silverware Buying Event, inviting the community to sell unwanted sterling silver flatware sets and individual pieces for exceptional prices. From February 10, 2026, through February 28, 2026, customers are encouraged to bring in their silverware for a free, no-obligation evaluation and on-the-spot offers.
“With silver reaching historic market highs, there has never been a better time to sell sterling silverware. The recent surge in silver prices means that pieces which may have sat unused for years are now worth more than ever before. The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. is committed to offering competitive payouts that reflect these favorable market conditions,” says Jeff Venice of The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.
“Many silverware owners are surprised to learn just how valuable their flatware can be," continues Venice. “For example, a single sterling silver fork could sell for well over $100 depending on its maker, condition and weight. Sterling silver is defined as any item being made of 92.5% pure silver. A typical full set of sterling silver flatware can be sold for $3,000 to $5,000, offering significant financial rewards for items that may no longer be in use.”
“Many families have inherited sterling silver flatware sets that once graced formal dining tables but now sit unused as entertaining habits have changed. With formal dinners and large gatherings occurring less frequently, countless sets are simply collecting dust in drawers and cabinets. This event presents an ideal opportunity for anyone looking to turn their unused silverware into extra cash, especially at a time when market demand is so strong and the price of silver is so high.”
One can tell a lot about the quality of their flatware set by the markings usually on the back of the spoons and forks. Sterling may have the word "sterling" stamped there or one may see "925" indicating the 92.5% silver content that defines sterling. Older sets may have pictural stamps. Hallmark pictorial stamps on silverware have long served as essential indicators of authenticity, quality, and origin. These small, often intricate marks are typically impressed onto the underside of silver items such as spoons, forks, and serving pieces. The history of silver hallmarks dates back to the 14th century in Europe, with England being one of the earliest adopters. The British hallmarking system was formally established in 1300 when King Edward I decreed that all silver must meet the sterling standard and bear the mark of a leopard’s head, which was the first official assay mark. Over time, other countries such as France, Russia, and the United States developed their own hallmarking systems, each with distinctive symbols and codes.
Pictorial hallmarks are more than mere decoration; they function as a visual language, conveying important information about the silver item. Common symbols include animals, crowns, shields, and letters, each representing specific details. For instance, a lion passant on British silver signifies sterling quality, while a crowned harp denotes Irish origin. Maker’s marks—often in the form of initials or unique symbols—identify the silversmith or company responsible for crafting the piece. Date letters are another typical component, indicating the year an item was assayed. Location marks, such as the anchor for Birmingham or the castle for Edinburgh, tell collectors where the item was tested for purity.
The meaning behind these stamps is crucial for collectors, antique dealers, and historians, as they authenticate the piece and can reveal its age, provenance, and value. Hallmarking also protects consumers by ensuring that the silver meets legal standards for purity, typically 92.5% for sterling. Today, hallmark pictorial stamps remain both a guarantee of quality and a fascinating window into the history and artistry of silverware production.
A component of the value of the silverware set is the purity or percentage of the silver used to make the silverware. Silver flatware comes in various purities, typically indicated by a number stamped on the piece. For example, "800" means the flatware contains 80% pure silver, with the remaining 20% usually composed of copper or another metal for added strength. "Sterling" silver, often marked as "925," signifies 92.5% silver content and is considered the standard for high-quality silverware. There are also other purities, such as "835" (83.5% silver) and "900" (90% silver), commonly found in European flatware. These numbers help buyers understand the value, durability, and care requirements of their silver pieces.
The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. invites everyone to bring in any sterling silver flatware, as well as any sterling silver jewelry, other estate jewelry, or silver coins regardless of maker or condition, for a complimentary evaluation. Some top producers include Tiffany & Co., Gorham, Reed & Barton, International Silver Company, Wallace Silversmiths, Towle Silversmiths, Whiting Manufacturing Company, Kirk Stieff, Oneida and Dominick & Haff. Their experts provide honest, straightforward assessments and competitive offers with absolutely no obligation to sell. Whether you have a single piece or an entire set, you’ll receive friendly service and the chance to benefit from today’s record silver prices. Private appointments are available.
About The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.
The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. is a trusted name in the luxury goods industry, specializing in the buying, selling, and loaning of fine jewelry, rare coins, luxury watches, and high-end designer brands. With commitment to expertise, discretion, and client satisfaction, The Jewelers Loan & Coin Co. provides a superior alternative to traditional retail transactions.
Media Contact
(617) 479-4653 (Gold)
The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.
509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169
@goldpawnership
www.goldpawnership.com
info@goldpawnership.com
Jeff Venice
The Jewelers & Coin Co.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.