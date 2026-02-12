The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Announces Silverware Buying Event Amid Record Silver Prices

The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. store in Quincy, MA has been helping customers for over 18 years buying their silver, gold, estate jewelry, coins, luxury watches, designer handbags and accessories, silver and gold bullion. They also loan on gold and silver as collateral.

Many silverware owners are surprised to learn just how valuable their flatware can be. The recent explosive price increase in silver has made a dust-collecting set of flatware worth upwards of $5000, based on the silver content. Forks and spoons can fetch $100 each.

Many families have inherited sterling silver flatware sets that once graced formal dining tables but now sit unused as entertaining habits have changed. Preferring to order takeout and casual dining, the sets can find a new home and provide a nice financial windfall.

