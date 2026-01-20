Cafe86SA Appoints K. Day as Director of Media, Launches $45 Supporter Membership

San Antonio nonprofit expands trauma-informed mental health access through new leadership appointment and an affordable peer-led supporter membership.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cafe86SA Appoints K. Day as Director of Media & Strategic Partnerships, Launches Accessible $45 Supporter Membership Cafe86SA, a San Antonio, Texas-based nonprofit dedicated to trauma-informed mental health advocacy, peer-led support and community education, is proud to announce the appointment of Intuitive Life Coach & thought leader Kathleen Day to its Board of Directors, as Director of Media & Strategic Partnerships.K. Day is a journalist, author, professional speaker and trauma-informed intuitive life coach with more than two decades of experience spanning media, branding, advocacy and community leadership. Founder of multiple-award-winning PEPPER Magazine, her global publication is centered on culture, storytelling and social impact. Day also created her blog, The Alchemist + The Butterfly, as an outlet to support and showcase local community businesses and creatives, as well as an educational platform through which she publishes her neuroscience / psychology-based essays—accessible informative articles for trauma survivors and neurodivergent individuals.In addition to her entrepreneurial work, Day has served in nonprofit leadership roles supporting neurodivergent advocacy and inclusive programming. Among various other initiatives, she regularly authors trauma-informed workbooks and essays made publicly available as part of her community outreach efforts.As Director of Media & Strategic Partnerships, K. Day takes the lead as Cafe86SA’s spokesperson for public speaking engagements, ethical brand collaborations, and storytelling initiatives—ensuring that the organization’s messaging aligns with its mission of accessibility, dignity and lived-experience-driven support.Her first initiative in this role is already live: the launch and promotion of Cafe86SA’s $45 annual supporter membership, designed to dramatically lower barriers to entry for individuals seeking safe mental health community support.The $45 supporter membership includes:Access to Cafe86SA’s private Discord community24/7 peer-led support roomsTrauma-informed educational resources and workbooksLive workshops, facilitated discussions and community eventsOngoing programming centered on healing, advocacy and inclusion“K. Day brings a rare combination of media intelligence, ethical leadership, and deep trauma awareness,” says Stephen Michael Paprocki, Founder of Cafe86SA. “She didn’t come in asking how to elevate herself—she asked how to make support more accessible. Lowering our membership to $45 was a strategic and values-driven decision, and it reflects exactly why she belongs on this board.”Day’s appointment also strengthens collaboration between Cafe86SA and aligned independent media and education platforms, helping amplify conversations around workplace trauma, mental health equity and community-based healing.“Cafe86SA is building something real—not performative, not extractive,” says Day. “My work across media, coaching and education has always centered on empowerment and accessibility. This role allows me to align those values with an organization that truly serves its community by placing ethics at the forefront of its mission, cultivating a safe space through responsible leadership.”Cafe86SA continues to expand its programming and partnerships while remaining committed to affordability, transparency, and peer-led care.To join the Cafe86SA supporter community, visit:For more information about Cafe86SA, visit:

