Mayfield Environmental Solutions Featured on Best of Los Angeles TV for Leadership in Disaster Response

Our goal is to make sure families can return home safely, without ongoing exposure to heavy metals, carcinogens, or hazardous materials that were left behind after the disaster” — James Mayfield

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayfield Environmental Solutions , a federally contracted environmental and hazardous materials remediation firm, was recently featured on the Best of Los Angeles television program, hosted by Bruce Ellington . The segment highlighted the company’s extensive work in post-disaster environmental cleanup, contaminated site remediation, and long-term public health protection throughout Southern California and across the United States.Filmed on location in Altadena, California, the episode focused on Mayfield Environmental Solutions’ role in responsibly remediating properties affected by large-scale disasters, including fire debris removal, hazardous waste management, environmental sampling, and contaminated soil cleanup. The company has been actively involved in recovery efforts throughout Altadena and the Palisades, helping homeowners safely prepare their properties for rebuilding. Founded as a two-generation environmental services company, Mayfield Environmental Solutions specializes in complex, high-risk remediation projects, including Superfund site management, disaster response, indoor air quality management, radioactive materials handling, and hazardous waste disposal. Unlike many contractors that focus solely on demolition or subcontract critical environmental work, the company provides a fully integrated, science-driven approach to remediation under one roof.During the interview, company owner James Mayfield emphasized the importance of addressing contamination beyond surface-level cleanup, particularly in disaster-impacted communities where toxic materials can pose long-term health risks if not properly managed.“We’re not just demolishing properties – we’re decontaminating them,” Mayfield said. “Our goal is to make sure families can return home safely, without ongoing exposure to heavy metals, carcinogens, or hazardous materials that were left behind after the disaster.”Mayfield explained that many properties cleared after disasters remain contaminated with substances such as lead, battery acids, and other hazardous compounds that can persist in soil and air if not properly addressed. His company’s work focuses on eliminating these risks so families can rebuild without fear of long-term environmental or health consequences.Based in Long Beach and Carson, California, Mayfield Environmental Solutions operates statewide and nationwide as a federal contractor, supporting government agencies, municipalities, and private property owners. The company is currently active on dozens of projects at any given time, including long-term remediation and maintenance at multiple federally managed Superfund sites.The Best of Los Angeles television segment underscored the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship, technical expertise, and responsible remediation practices that prioritize public health, safety, and long-term community recovery over speed-driven cleanup methods.For more information about Mayfield Environmental Solutions and its services, visit https://www.mayfieldenv.com or watch the full Best of Los Angeles segment online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7yIP39fzP0

