RICKY JONES IGNITES INTIMACY WITH WORLDWIDE RELEASE OF NEW SINGLE 'SET IT OFF'

Motown/Universal Alumnus Ricky Jones has "SET IT OFF" with a new independent release—delivering a performance rooted in vocal maturity!

Some songs don’t rush the moment...they slow-burn in the fire! "Set It Off" is that kind of song!” — Ricky Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ricky Jones returns with “Set It Off,” a sensual, slow-burning R&B ballad designed for listeners who understand that true intimacy is never rushed. Releasing worldwide on January 27th, “Set It Off” is a four-play experience—layered, intentional, sexy, and unapologetically grown.Anchored in mood and restraint, “Set It Off” unfolds with deliberate pacing, allowing emotion to lead before desire ever speaks. Rather than relying on excess production, the record thrives in its confidence—creating space for anticipation, tension, and connection.Ricky Jones delivers a performance rooted in vocal maturity and presence, reminding audiences that seduction is as much about timing as it is about tone. The record speaks directly to grown listeners who appreciate music that lingers long after the final note.Jones began shaping his musical identity in the church choir, guided by his father—a local preacher who recognized his gift early on. The creative's breakthrough came during a summer trip to Los Angeles, where opportunity met preparation. Jones signed with Motown Records as the lead singer and songwriter for the trio, Yours Truly. The group gained national attention with standout tracks like “Come and Get It,” and “I Wanna Make Love” which showcased Jones’ dynamic vocal expertise. After the three-man partnership dissolved, Jones signed a solo deal with Universal Records where he scored the hit, “If I Was The One,” penned by Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren.Jones’ artistic mastery extended well beyond the studio and stage. He served as a vocal coach during the Backstreet Boys’ WE WANNA BE WITH YOU Tour, opening major doors as a vocal “go-to” for industry icons including David Foster, Lionel Richie, Babyface, After 7, Luther Vandross, Diane Warren, Johnny Gill, Tommy Simms, Michael McDonald, and Winona Judd, to name a few. Beyond writing for individual artists, an extraordinary opportunity in movies afforded the creative's writing contribution to the mid-tempo love song by After 7, "Gonna Love You Right," a popular soundtrack in the Wesley Snipes 1994 blockbuster, SUGARHILL. Although numerous made-for-television film soundtracks bear Jones’ creative imprint, proper credit was never formally acknowledged.Never losing his creative prowess, the Los Angeles-based singer became a double music threat when he senergistically re-entered the music scene with a previous Motown labelmate. The husband/wife brand took the indie world by storm in 2021 with a captivatingly addictive sound, fashion-forward couture, all the while blowing the doors off of its henges on social media with elaborate promotions that incorporated the unforgettable promo-teaser, "Crutchfield Jones...Remember the Name!" And so, it came to be—the dynamic duo boasted worldwide attention as a segway towards the 2022 smash hit single, "Crazy-Ass," which garnered over 100K streams on SPOTIFY, now found under the Crutchfield Jones brand.After an unexpected separation and divorce from his long-time partner, heavyweight producer Keith Andes (known for his work with En Vogue, Babyface, Natasha Bedingfield, Az Yet, Eric Clapton), hit the reset button for Jones through the solo project CRAZY SEXY. Andes' production now shapes Jones' newest creative era, as he returns with fresh material for a global audience.Today, with the launch of his Ricky Jones ReKindled Movement, through the expertise of social media maven and artist relations liaison Sobrina Taylor, CEO of TPA The Platinum Agencies, Jones is reintroducing audiences to the classic R&B essence they missed, while delivering a refreshed, modern soulful energy. His most recent release, "Pretty Just Ain't Enough," produced and co-written by Andes, has recently ignited explosive fan engagement overseas (in the European market), positioning him as a strong opener for adult R&B, soul, smooth jazz, and crossover markets. The velvety, mid-tempo groove peaked at #1 on The Urban Influencer UK Chart the Week of November 17th. The R&B luminary remained in the TOP 10 for two more weeks on the same chart.Heralding supreme at the beginning of 2026 is the romantic and sensual ballad, “Set It Off." The highly anticipated single drops January 27th, loaded with explosive ear-candy for the R&B lover in you!The TPA Team comprises of award-winning professionals, Recording Academy affiliates, notable influencers, highly respected platform hosts, major and independent record label executives, members of elite networking organizations, highly sought-after photographers, and music enthusiasts who are passionate about what we do within the indie culture.###

