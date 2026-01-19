New Memoir ‘Wolves in the Closet,’ by Peggy McGeary is a Raw Journey of Healing and Hope

A Must-Read Memoir That Explores Recovery, Resilience, and Redemption

NH, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peggy McGeary is thrilled to announce the release of her powerful and inspirational memoir, “Wolves in the Closet.” This deeply personal yet universally resonant work offers a raw, gritty, and surprisingly humorous exploration of recovery, addressing the challenges of alcoholism, sexual abuse, and trauma while holding space for moments of joy and laughter.At its heart, “Wolves in the Closet” delivers an important and affirming message: healing is possible. Drawing on her own experiences of overcoming 25 years of daily drinking and the aftermath of profound trauma, McGeary provides a candid account of her struggles and triumphs. Her story, told with honesty and wit, highlights her belief that no matter the challenges we face, it is never too late to create the life we were meant to live."Being sober for 39 years and working through trauma therapy has taught me that recovery is not just possible, but life-changing," McGeary says. "For anyone who feels lost or broken, it’s crucial to know that you are not alone."Covering 208 pages, this memoir/self-help hybrid dives into the complicated emotions of sadness, rage, and joy, offering validation and encouragement to survivors of sexual abuse, trauma, and addiction. Despite addressing heavy topics, McGeary skillfully weaves moments of laughter throughout, underscoring her philosophy that even in the darkest of experiences, light and humor can emerge.A true testament to human resilience, McGeary’s life itself is a remarkable story. Now 80 years old, she’s been sober for 39 years and has dedicated much of her life to helping others. A talented storyteller from Miami, she carries on the southern tradition of weaving rich narratives and sharp humor into her work. Beyond writing, McGeary has spent 48 years as a Psychic Medium, guiding clients from all over the world.Delicately balancing raw honesty with insightful understanding, this powerful memoir is a beacon of hope for anyone who has experienced abuse, struggled with addiction, or battled their inner "wolves."“Wolves in the Closet” (ISBN: 9781967458608) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $23.99, and the ebook retails for $9.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:The last thing Peggy McGeary wanted to do was get sober. She was just a "Free Spirit."But childhood memories kept bubbling up: sexual abuse by both parents; her mother trying to kill her in a closet. She wanted Peggy and her pet German Shepherd - "gone". The wolf is not a metaphor - it was her mother.Peggy thought: I'm never going to forgive that. Forgiveness is a four letter word. Case closed. "I want to erase my mother's vibration from the face of the earth". The answer: alcohol. There was a slight glitch. After twenty-five years of daily drinking, the Grim Reaper had her in his sights - and he always wins. Against all odds - Peggy got sober.This Memoir is a raw and unflinching look at humanities dark side, with enough laugh out loud moments to balance it. Through Trauma Therapy, after releasing her rage, Peggy could manifest a deep, luminous everyday kind of joy.About the AuthorPeggy McGeary has been sober for thirty eight years. Essential for her sobriety is inner peace. She is eighty years old and looks sixty. Her theory is that all that alcohol has somehow preserved her. She believes that older women should never be “invisible.” Growing up in the South — Miami — she carries on the storytelling tradition of many southern writers. Her first play, “CAN YOU SEE DAYLIGHT?,” won her two fellowships — one with Oscar winning playwright Ted Talley, for his adaptation of “SILENCE OF THE LAMBS.” No matter what the subject matter, Peggy wants to weave laughter into her work. Peggy has been a Psychic Medium for forty eight years and has happily progressed from psychic readings in person to sessions via Zoom. Peggy believes that no matter our circumstances — it’s never too late to manifest the life we were born to live. We are unstoppable. P.S. This book never gets bogged down in hysterical self-pity, thank God.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

