European Single Family Offices: 2026 Database Update from familyofficehub.io Covers 1,000+ Family Offices

MUNICH, GERMANY, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- familyofficehub.io has released the 2026 update of its European Single Family Offices Database . The database now covers 1,067 single family offices across 34 European countries, with all entries verified in January 2026.Significant Expansion and Comprehensive UpdateThe 2026 update includes 139 newly researched family offices and 401 updated profiles. The database now represents the most comprehensive overview of European single family offices available, spanning from Portugal to Finland and from Ireland to the Czech Republic.Pan-European Coverage with Strong DACH PresenceThe database reflects Europe's family office landscape across all major markets. Germany leads with 409 entries, followed by the United Kingdom (132), Switzerland (91), France (59), and Austria (49). Regional clusters show strong concentrations in the DACH region (549 family offices), Nordics (119), and Benelux (110). London tops the city ranking with 97 family offices, followed by Munich (63), Hamburg (46), Paris (40), and Berlin (30). Other key financial centres include Stockholm (27), Luxembourg (27), Zurich (19), and Vienna (19).Detailed Investment ProfilesThe included family offices come with comprehensive information on their investment preferences: Private Equity : 612 family offices (57%) Real Estate : 609 family offices (57%)Venture Capital: 444 family offices (42%)Financial Products / Capital Markets: 336 family offices (31%)Renewable Energy: 76 family offices (7%)Many family offices pursue multi-asset strategies: 374 invest in both real estate and private equity, while 221 combine real estate with venture capital investments."European single family offices control significant capital but remain notoriously difficult to identify and approach. Our 2026 update provides fund managers, deal sourcers, and advisors with unparalleled access to this important investor class across the entire European continent," explains the familyofficehub.io team.About familyofficehub.iofamilyofficehub.io provides specialised databases and intelligence on family offices worldwide. The platform offers curated data for fundraising, deal origination, and market research.

