CR Legal Team Launched Its 2026 Scholarship Season

Charlotte, North Carolina – CR Legal Team opened its Scholarship Portal on December 1, 2025. Students interested in applying for the scholarships available throughout the 2026 Scholarship Season will have until March 1, 2026, to complete their applications.

Through the CR Family Foundation and the Little Red Jumpsuit Foundation for Girls and Women, CR Legal Team offers several types of scholarships for incoming undergraduate students, current undergraduates, and graduate students. High school seniors can apply for The Chairman’s Scholarship, while community college students qualify for the Next Step Scholarship.

Women over the age of 16 have the opportunity to apply for the Little Red Jumpsuit Foundation Scholarship regardless of what type of continuing education they intend to pursue, so long as they dedicate themselves to their educational goals.

This is the first year that CR Legal Team will offer the Beverly Babson Sanders Building Healthier Communities Scholarship, which honors the late CR Legal Team Member, Beverly Sanders. This scholarship is strictly available to students intent on making a career for themselves in the public health or healthcare sectors, including medicine, nursing, and dentistry.

When asked about the coming scholarship season, CR Legal Team Chief Brand Officer and Executive Vice President Kimberly Sanders Roberts writes:

“The opening of Scholarship Season is my favorite time of the work year. There is no greater joy than knowing we have supported someone on their educational journey as they seek to fulfill their dreams. This year is especially exciting as we work to honor my Mom, Beverly Babson Sanders, who made such a difference in so many lives during her 50+ years in healthcare. We are passionate around here about education at all levels because we know education changes things and, ultimately, can change everything.”

Students will also have the chance to apply for the firm’s CR Legal Team Law in Action Scholarship for the first time this year. This scholarship specifically strives to support currently enrolled law students who want to operate as transformative professionals in the changing legal industry.

Previously Crumley Roberts, the firm has provided its scholarship winners with nearly $500,000 in financial aid as well as technological support. The scholarships available throughout the 2026 Scholarship Season give applicants the chance to secure a portion of a pool valued at $28,000.

The scholarships are available to residents of North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia and are offered through the Roberts Center for Leadership, Education, Advancement, and Development. The Roberts Center has two foundations: the CR Family Foundation and the Little Red Jumpsuit Foundation for Girls and Women.

Applications for this year’s scholarship season are open on CRLegalTeam.com now through March 1st, 2026. Students have until March 1, 2026, to complete their applications and submit them for consideration. Please refer to each scholarship’s terms and conditions for more information about qualifying criteria and application requirements.

CR Legal Team is a 35-year-old injury law firm with offices, partnerships, and affiliations throughout the United States. Led by Majority Partner and Chief Executive Officer Chris Roberts, along with a Team of Executive Vice Presidents and other personal injury attorneys, the law firm remains committed to STANDING UP for its clients, for its communities and for its own Team Members through legal practice groups and through community and employee programs offered by The Roberts Center for Leadership, Education, Advancement and Development. Over 35 years in the legal industry has brought billions of dollars in recovery for their clients, thousands of five-star reviews, and hundreds of years of combined legal experience on their Team. If you are injured and don't know where to turn, trust CR Legal Team to Stand Up For You.

