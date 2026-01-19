START OVER Movement Launches Revolutionary Business Chapters Model in Toronto, Led by Founder Marco Robinson

The START OVER Business Chapter Founders

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The START OVER Movement, founded by British entrepreneur, author, and filmmaker Marco Robinson, has announced the official launch of its START OVER Business Chapters, beginning with its first Canadian chapter in Toronto.The inaugural chapter will launch on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 9:00 AM at the Sheraton Toronto Airport Hotel, marking a significant expansion of the START OVER ecosystem from publishing and media into community-based business infrastructure.The START OVER Business Chapters are designed to support individuals and businesses at every stage of their journey — from startup and scaling to reinvention and recovery — by meeting members exactly where they are and providing the precise resources required to move forward.Unlike traditional networking groups or accelerators, the START OVER model integrates story-based positioning, leadership development, precision mentoring, coaching, funding access, branding, and strategic networking into a structured, weekly environment focused on real-world outcomes.At the core of the model is the belief that story has become the primary currency of trust, leadership, and value creation in the modern economy.“Business doesn’t fail because people lack talent,” said Marco Robinson, founder of the START OVER Movement. “It fails when people lose clarity, confidence, connection, or belief in their own narrative. The START OVER Business Chapters exist to rebuild those foundations — and in doing so, strengthen local economies.”Weekly Structure, Local Economic ImpactEach chapter meets weekly and operates as a human-led business ecosystem, supporting members through:• Strategic mentoring and leadership coaching• Business and personal reinvention• Funding access and growth advisory• Marketing, branding, and authority positioning• Peer-to-peer collaboration and accountabilityThe model is intentionally inclusive, welcoming entrepreneurs, professionals, creatives, and leaders navigating growth, transition, or decline.The Toronto chapter is expected to generate measurable local economic impact by helping members refine their positioning, attract clients, secure opportunities, and build sustainable, purpose-driven businesses.More information on the Toronto chapter is available at:Founder: Marco RobinsonMarco Robinson is a British entrepreneur, author, filmmaker, and business mentor known for transforming lived experience into scalable business and media ventures. Rising from a childhood marked by homelessness, Robinson has built businesses across property, hospitality, media, and education.He is the creator of the START OVER Movement, which has produced multiple #1 bestselling books focused on turning loss and adversity into leadership, authority, and opportunity. Robinson is also the creator and star of the Channel 4 television series Get a House for Free, where he gave mortgage-free homes to homeless families in the UK.In film, Robinson is a producer and actor associated with the independent action feature Legacy of Lies, which reached #2 on Netflix in the United States, and has been involved in multiple award-winning film projects.Through the START OVER Business Chapters, Robinson is now applying the same principles of story-led leadership, community building, and economic empowerment to local business ecosystems around the world.Founding Toronto Chapter Partners AnnouncedThe first START OVER Business Chapter in Canada has already been secured by a diverse and experienced group of founding partners:Dianne TremblayDianne Tremblay is a seasoned strategic advisor with over 25 years of experience across health technology, artificial intelligence, medical devices, and integrative medicine. She has driven go-to-market strategy, scaled revenue, and supported multiple high-growth outcomes, including growth from zero to $20M in three years, 900% growth in two years, and 2000% growth in under three.Mark ConradMark Conrad is a business leader with more than 25 years of experience in ownership and senior management roles. His work spans leadership development, financial stewardship, and guiding organizations through growth, adversity, and reinvention. Together with his partner Theresa, he is building The Rebuild Collectives, a coaching space for individuals ready to reclaim themselves and rebuild with clarity and purpose.Theresa CoonTheresa Coon brings over 25 years of professional experience in social work, supporting children, youth, and families. She is also a certified fitness instructor, life coach, author, and consultant supporting individuals with justice-involved backgrounds through structured coaching and reintegration programs grounded in ethical, evidence-informed practice.Sherry DoubleSherry Double is a successful real estate entrepreneur and accomplished startup fundraiser, with extensive experience supporting early-stage ventures through capital raising, strategic growth, and market positioning.A New Kind of Business InfrastructureThe launch of the START OVER Business Chapters represents a shift away from transactional networking toward community-driven, story-led business development, where personal experience, leadership, and economic contribution are deeply connected.The Toronto chapter is the first of many planned international launches, with additional chapters scheduled across North America and Europe throughout 2026.About the START OVER MovementThe START OVER Movement is a global platform spanning publishing, media, leadership development, and community-based business ecosystems. It exists to help individuals transform adversity into authority, opportunity, and meaningful impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.