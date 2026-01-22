Cashmere Secures $5M Seed Round Led by Reach Capital to Bridge Premium Publishing and Generative AI

With backing from global industry leaders like Ingram Content Group and Pearson, Cashmere bridges "data wall" gap between premium content and gen AI.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cashmere ( cashmere.io ), the data infrastructure platform connecting premium publishers with the AI ecosystem, today announced it has raised $5 million in Seed investment. The round was led by Reach Capital, with participation from Founders Future, Fortitude Ventures, Lightshed Ventures, and strategic industry leaders Ingram Content Group, Naver Corp, and Pearson Publishing, among others.This funding follows a Pre-Seed round in May 2025 backed by the Perplexity Fund and F7 Ventures, bringing Cashmere’s total capital raised to date to a significant milestone as the company scales its mission to unlocking high-quality data for AI.Powering the Next Generation of KnowledgeAs the global publishing market—valued at over $150 billion—faces a transformative shift driven by Large Language Models (LLMs), Cashmere provides the essential "plumbing" to ensure that premium content is not only protected but also properly integrated into AI experiences. By creating a seamless bridge between content owners and AI developers, Cashmere ensures that AI responses are grounded in verified, authoritative data rather than unverified web-scraped content.Cashmere already counts industry titans among its partners, working with prestigious publishers such as John Wiley & Sons and Harvard Business Publishing, alongside leading AI innovators like Perplexity."AI is changing the way we access information, and Cashmere is building the plumbing to bring all the most important human knowledge to professionals, researchers, students, and curious people around the world through AI," said James Kim, Partner at Reach Capital. "The Cashmere team is uniquely equipped with the technical and go-to-market chops to make that vision a reality."Empowering Creators in the AI EraThe investment will be used to accelerate product development and expand Cashmere's footprint within the academic, professional, trade, and market intelligence publishing sectors. As AI companies face increasing pressure to cite sources and license high-quality data, Cashmere’s platform offers an automated, scalable solution for rights management and data delivery."The commercial opportunity for our technology is obvious, but what gets me most excited is to be building the tools to empower publishers and authors to continue to do what they do: create new knowledge, share it with the world, and keep the incentives in place to do it for generations to come," said Jonathan Munk, Co-Founder and CEO of Cashmere.About CashmereCashmere is a data infrastructure company dedicated to bringing premium, authoritative content into the AI era. By providing a secure and efficient pipeline for publishers to license and deliver data to AI models, Cashmere ensures that the future of information is accurate, cited, and sustainable. For more information, visit cashmere.io.

