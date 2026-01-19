Influential Women Welcomes Neha T. Kumar of Full Glass Wine Co, The Entrepreneur Who Scaled to $200 Million in 17 Months

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women announced a new podcast episode featuring renowned entrepreneur Neha T. Kumar, co-founder and co-CEO of Full Glass Wine Co., for an in-depth conversation on leadership, resilience, and building a high growth company with disciplined execution. Hosted by Jodie O’Brien, the episode explores how Kumar helped scale Full Glass Wine into a $200 million business in just 17 months through a focused acquisition strategy and operational rigor.In the episode, Kumar shares the principles behind rapid growth that lasts, including how to make decisions when information is incomplete, how to build momentum during uncertainty, and why consistent execution matters more than perfect timing. Her story reflects the core values Influential Women spotlights across every feature, women who lead with clarity, build with intention, and create measurable impact.“Neha is the definition of an Influential Woman,” said Jodie O’Brien, host of the Influential Women Podcast . She is thoughtful, generous with her insights, and deeply grounded despite her success. She represents what an influential woman can be at her best, accomplished, gracious, and committed to lifting others as she builds. We are proud to have her as part of the Influential Women community.”Full Glass Wine Co. has become one of the most watched operators in the direct to consumer wine space, growing its portfolio through acquisitions and building a platform designed for modern consumer behavior. In public interviews and reporting, Kumar has described a growth playbook that blends strategic acquisitions, brand revitalization, and operational excellence, proving that speed and rigor can coexist when leadership is decisive.Kumar’s career is also defined by range. She has a career that spans across finance, entrepreneurship, and education, bringing a rare mix of analytical discipline and creative conviction to every stage of the business. That combination has helped her navigate complex markets, move quickly with confidence, and lead teams through high growth without losing focus.This episode is now available on major podcast platforms. Listeners can hear the full conversation with Neha T. Kumar on the Influential Women Podcast.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a digital media platform and podcast spotlighting women who lead, innovate, and shape industries worldwide. Through editorial features and thoughtful conversations, Influential Women highlights the careers, lessons, and leadership philosophies of women creating meaningful impact across business, finance, healthcare, technology, entrepreneurship, and beyond.

