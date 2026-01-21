Transcend Pulse Released as an AI-Enabled Contemplative Practice for Mental & Physical Health & Whole-Person Well-Being

AI-enhanced approaches supporting whole-person well-being Transcend Pulse: An AI-Enabled Contemplative Practice for Mental & Physical Health & Whole-Person Well-Being Kathy Andersen, Creator of Transcend Pulse

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transcend Pulse has been released as a daily AI-enabled contemplative practice designed to support mental and physical health and whole-person well-being, offering an easy, structured, and adaptive approach that integrates seamlessly into daily life. As mental and physical health challenges continue to rise, individuals are increasingly seeking accessible, everyday tools to support emotional resilience and overall well-being.

The release of Transcend Pulse reflects established research indicating that sustainable well-being involves both external supports—such as medical and therapeutic interventions—and internal capacity-building practices that help individuals meet daily life with greater steadiness, clarity, and care (Terlizzi & Norris, 2021; Goldberg et al., 2018). Research also suggests that thoughtfully designed, digitally delivered AI tools can play a meaningful role in supporting accessibility, engagement, and everyday self-regulation (World Health Organization [WHO], 2022).

“This work grew out of a deeply human question: how can people feel more supported in their daily lives amid rising mental and physical health challenges—without adding more pressure or complexity?” said Kathy Andersen, creator of Transcend Pulse, whose work draws on her PhD research in transpersonal psychology. “Human–AI approaches can support people in building inner capacity—helping them actively shape their whole-person well-being.”

How Transcend Pulse Helps Build Daily Stability, Emotional Strength, and Whole-Person Health and Well-Being

Transcend Pulse is designed to build daily inner capacity through a brief, adaptive, and structured “pulse” that supports movement from foundational stability toward deeper emotional and transpersonal states. Each pulse includes a short opening prompt that reflects the user’s stated need, inspired imagery, a guiding quote or mantra to anchor intention, and three simple steps that can be completed quickly and revisited throughout the day. Over time, the practice is structured to support progression across five experiential states—beginning with foundational safety and self-nurturing, moving through emotional regulation and resilience, expanding into self-transcendent awareness, and opening into spiritual and unitive interconnectedness.

The experience is intentionally experiential, using imagery and reflective prompts to cultivate an embodied sense of grounding and integration. Users can engage with Transcend Pulse through written or voice-enabled interaction, allowing them to speak their reflections aloud and receive responsive guidance in real time, which enhances accessibility, supports emotional regulation, and invites more embodied engagement. Importantly, users are not limited to a single interaction: they can continue engaging with Transcend Pulse based on their reflections, emotional state, and lived experience of each pulse. As users reflect on their experience, the practice responds adaptively and personally, allowing ongoing interaction that evolves with changing states—such as increased calm, emotional activation, insight, or meaning-making—remaining responsive, iterative, and supportive over time. In this way, Transcend Pulse functions as a gentle human–AI–supported practice that evolves with the user’s inner experience rather than directing it.

By guiding attention, inviting emotional awareness, and supporting reflective self-regulation in brief, repeatable moments, Transcend Pulse helps users practice steadiness and alignment in the midst of everyday life. Research suggests that practices which strengthen emotional regulation and stress adaptation through this kind of ongoing attentional and reflective engagement are linked to both psychological and physiological health and well-being (Davidson & McEwen, 2012; Goldberg et al., 2018; Gross, 1998; Gu et al., 2015). Through this repeated, accessible practice of attention, reflection, and regulation, Transcend Pulse helps build inner capacity that supports whole-person health over time.

Why Inner Capacity-Building Matters Now

Mental health concerns affect a substantial portion of the population, with more than one in five U.S. adults experiencing a mental health condition each year (National Institute of Mental Health [NIMH], 2024). At the same time, physical health challenges remain widespread: approximately 40% of U.S. adults live with obesity, 11.6% of the U.S. population has diabetes, and cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States (CDC, 2024; Emmerich et al., 2024; National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases [NIDDK], 2024). These conditions are frequently accompanied by chronic stress, emotional strain, and behavioral challenges that influence long-term health outcomes and quality of life. In response, pharmacological and peptide-based interventions are increasingly used to support both physical and mental health goals, including cardiometabolic risk reduction (e.g., GLP-1 medications for weight management and diabetes) and the management of depression, anxiety, and related conditions (Elgaddal et al., 2025; Kaiser Family Foundation [KFF], 2024).

Across pharmacological, medical, and behavioral approaches to health, evidence indicates that outcomes are strengthened when interventions are paired with approaches that build internal regulatory capacity—particularly emotional regulation, attentional control, and stress adaptation—which support long-term functioning and well-being (Davidson & McEwen, 2012; Goldberg et al., 2018; Gross, 1998). These complementary capacities help individuals engage more effectively with health-related interventions, sustain behavioral change, and navigate the emotional and cognitive demands of daily life. Within this landscape, Transcend Pulse is designed as a complementary daily practice that supports how people live with complexity—helping cultivate emotional regulation, attentional stability, resilience, stress awareness, and reflective self-understanding alongside medical and therapeutic interventions (Goldberg et al., 2018; Gross, 1998).

Delivery Through OpenAI’s GPT Architecture Optimizes Access and Supports Human–AI Allyship

Transcend Pulse is delivered through OpenAI’s GPT architecture, leveraging a widely used and extensible AI framework that many individuals already know how to access and navigate. This delivery approach reduces barriers to engagement by eliminating additional downloads or complex onboarding, making contemplative support readily accessible across settings, schedules, and levels of prior experience. Voice-enabled interaction further allows individuals to engage hands-free and conversationally, making reflective practice accessible during moments of fatigue, stress, or limited mobility.

Within this design, the term Human–AI Allyship refers to the intentional design of AI-enabled systems that support human reflection, agency, and well-being, emphasizing responsiveness, transparency, and respect for user autonomy (Saeidnia et al., 2024; Shneiderman, 2022). It positions and delivers AI as a supportive, responsive environment that works alongside the user—enhancing reflection and self-direction rather than prescribing actions or outcomes (Abd-Alrazaq et al., 2019; Laranjo et al., 2018). By prioritizing subtle, state-responsive interactions over instruction or prescription, Transcend Pulse aligns with emerging ethical guidance for human-centered AI in mental health–adjacent applications, where technology functions in service of human agency (World Health Organization, 2021).

Evidence Suggests the Effectiveness of Mindfulness-Informed and AI-Enabled Approaches

Mindfulness-based practices are consistently linked to reductions in anxiety, depression, and stress, alongside improvements in emotion regulation and psychological flexibility (Gu et al., 2015; Khoury et al., 2013). Meta-analytic evidence further indicates that these practices are most effective when used as adjuncts to medical and psychological care. In this role, they can support resilience and well-being without replacing clinical treatment (Goldberg et al., 2018).

Established and emerging research suggests that digitally delivered and AI-mediated mental health tools—including guided reflective prompts and conversational agents—can enhance accessibility, engagement, and self-regulatory support when designed to emphasize reflection rather than instruction or prescription (Abd-Alrazaq et al., 2019; Bendig et al., 2023; Li et al., 2023; Laranjo et al., 2018; Saeidnia et al., 2024). Recent developments emphasize that AI systems are most helpful when they adapt to and reflect a user’s current state—supporting awareness of attention and emotional variability—rather than directing or instructing users toward specific outcomes (Saeidnia et al., 2024; Shneiderman, 2022). This approach aligns with ethical design guidance highlighting the importance of minimizing influence that undermines user autonomy or creates over-activation or dependency in digital mental health tools (Saeidnia et al., 2024; Shneiderman, 2022; World Health Organization, 2021). Together, this evidence underscores the importance of AI-enabled practices that support reflective awareness and self-regulation while preserving human agency—principles that directly inform the design and positioning of Transcend Pulse.

How Mindfulness and Emotional Regulation Complement Pharmacological Support

As the use and integration of pharmacological and contemplative approaches expand within mental and physical health, evidence increasingly highlights how mindfulness, attentional practices, and pharmacological interventions work together within the body and mind to support psychological, emotional, and physiological stability and resilience (Davidson & McEwen, 2012; Gross, 1998). At the same time, growing emphasis in research and practice highlights the role of complementary supports, with behavioral and attentional regulation—including mindfulness, breath awareness, and interoceptive sensitivity—often playing a key regulatory role alongside biochemical modulation in supporting emotional stability and resilience (Gross, 1998; Gu et al., 2015). Converging evidence from emotion-regulation and affective neuroscience research further suggests that practiced self-regulation meaningfully contributes to emotional experience, stress adaptation, and long-term well-being, particularly when integrated with biological and pharmacological supports (Gross, 1998; Gross & John, 2003; Davidson & McEwen, 2012).

Within this context, Transcend Pulse offers an early-stage, exploratory, evidence-informed framing that emphasizes the role of mindfulness-based practices in supporting foundational capacities such as attentional stability, emotional awareness, and self-regulation (Gross, 1998; Gu et al., 2015). The practice is designed as a simple and accessible approach—supporting baseline regulation and reflective awareness that may help individuals engage more effectively with existing medical, therapeutic, or pharmacological approaches when those are clinically appropriate (Goldberg et al., 2018). This emphasis on internal capacity-building reflects a cautious and research-aligned approach to well-being, one that continues to be refined through ongoing empirical inquiry rather than presented as a fixed or exhaustive model (Abd-Alrazaq et al., 2019; Laranjo et al., 2018).

Pilot Research Provides Insight and Early Direction for Transcend Pulse

The design of Transcend Pulse was informed by an exploratory pilot qualitative study conducted by Andersen (2025) as part of her ongoing PhD research in transpersonal psychology. The pilot examined how individuals experience and reflect on psychological and transpersonal states of development through brief, digitally delivered contemplative practice embedded in daily life. Over five days, participants (N = 19) engaged in a short daily Transpersonal Manifestation Practice (TMP) delivered via audio recordings, alongside structured reflective journaling designed to capture experiential engagement and perceived progression.

Design-relevant insights from the pilot—including the impact of brief, daily engagement and participant reflections on the combined use of imagery, mantra, intention-setting, and daily steps—helped shape the conceptual structure of Transcend Pulse as a short, adaptive daily practice. These insights informed what elements mattered experientially, allowing Transcend Pulse to evolve those elements within an AI-enabled, responsive format. As an early-stage investigation, these findings are preliminary and suggestive only and were used to inform iterative design decisions rather than to establish clinical efficacy; ongoing empirical exploration will continue to inform the refinement, enhancement, and ethical development of Transcend Pulse over time.

The Bottom Line: Why This Matters Now

Transcend Pulse is being released at a time when rising mental health strain, chronic physical health conditions, and rapid technological change are converging into a complex and often overwhelming public health landscape (Terlizzi & Norris, 2021; World Health Organization [WHO], 2022). Designed as a simple, early-stage, and accessible approach, Transcend Pulse offers brief daily moments of grounding, reflection, and emotional regulation that are intended to complement existing medical, therapeutic, and community-based interventions. By supporting foundational inner capacities amid complexity, Transcend Pulse aims to reduce cognitive and emotional burden while providing a gentle, integrative layer of support that can coexist alongside other well-being and health supports.

As an early-stage approach, Transcend Pulse emphasizes feasibility, accessibility, and experiential engagement while remaining intentionally non-prescriptive, aligning with evidence suggesting that brief, low-burden mindfulness-informed practices can meaningfully support emotional regulation, physical health–related behaviors, and whole-person well-being when integrated into daily life (Goldberg et al., 2018; Gu et al., 2015). Transcend Pulse is designed to evolve through ongoing empirical research and iterative development, contributing to a growing body of work exploring how ethically designed, AI-enabled contemplative tools may complement medical, psychological, and community-based supports. In a time when many people are actively seeking steadiness, clarity, and meaningful ways to support their overall well-being amid the complexities of modern life, Transcend Pulse offers a simple, accessible path forward—one pulse at a time.

About the Creator

Transcend Pulse was created by Kathy Andersen, a researcher, author, and award-recognized innovator in human development with more than 20 years of experience supporting individual and collective transformation across leadership, social impact, and economic development. Andersen holds a master’s degree from Harvard University focusing on leadership and international development and is currently completing her PhD in Transpersonal Psychology at Sofia University, where her doctoral research advances inquiry into the integration of Eastern contemplative philosophy and contemporary Western science. Her work is also informed by lived experience navigating childhood trauma and cancer in adulthood, shaping a deeply human, resilient, and grounded perspective on whole-person well-being. Together, this synthesis of scholarship, practice, and lived experience informs Transcend Pulse as a whole-person, multidisciplinary, and developmental approach to the ethical and effective design of human–AI practices that support individual and collective health and well-being.

Experience & Explore Transcend Pulse

Transcend Pulse can be experienced and explored at https://transcendpulse.ai.

Media Inquiries & Related Interest

For media inquiries, collaboration, or related interest, please contact Kathy Andersen at kathy@kathyandersen.com

Full references cited in this release are available at https://bit.ly/4a3y5JK

Legal Disclaimer:

