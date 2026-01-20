SHARE Welcomes Industry Veteran and Maze Runner Executive Producer Eddie Gamarra to Advisory Board

SHARE adds Maze Runner EP Eddie Gamarra to its Advisory Board, strengthening its mission to educate and empower independent filmmakers worldwide.

I firmly believe that The Share Platform is a necessary and profoundly beneficial evolutionary step for the entertainment industry as it fosters community, collaboration, cooperation and commerce” — Eddie Gamarra

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHARE, the only platform where creators can crew up, profit share, and greenlight their own projects, proudly announces Eddie Gamarra as a new advisor on its Advisory Board. This partnership marks a significant step forward in SHARE’s mission to grow and scale globally by empowering independent filmmakers through education, transparency, and access to industry level knowledge.Gamarra joins SHARE to help shape how creators around the world understand and navigate the business of filmmaking. Through his company, Gamarra Media, Edward actively helps storytellers create, package, and sell the stories they want to tell. Combined with his experience at the highest levels of the entertainment industry and his background as an educator, he is uniquely positioned to help SHARE build systems that go beyond project creation and focus on long term sustainability, ownership, and monetization for creators worldwide.“I see the world through moments of learning and moments of teaching. As a rep, I wanted my clients to understand the legal and financial inner workings of show business and the publishing industry. As an exec, I wanted my colleagues to understand the psychological machinations of creators' lives. Information is so often sequestered and intentionally hidden. I found this sad fact to be true at the individual level, but also between departments, between companies and between industries” said Gamarra.One of Gamarra’s most notable achievements includes serving as Executive Producer on The Maze Runner trilogy at 20th Century Fox, where he helped adapt a bestselling book series into a global box office franchise that generated nearly one billion dollars worldwide. His career is defined by his ability to bridge creative vision with strategic execution, guiding projects from literary acquisition through development, production, and worldwide distribution.In addition to The Maze Runner films, Gamarra has worked on a range of high profile projects across film and television, including Disney+’s Stargirl, Netflix’s Wendell and Wild produced by Jordan Peele and directed by Henry Selick, and as a Literary Manager helped broker the Apple TV series Slow Horses, cult favorite film Coherence, and DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot. As VP, Literary Affairs at Paramount Global's Kids & Family division, he worked across the live action and animated film & TV, Consumer Products, and Digital teams to identify and acquire IP of all kinds. His experience on both the buyer and seller sides of the industry gives him a deep understanding of how intellectual property is evaluated, packaged, financed, and monetized at scale."Independent filmmakers are often left in the dark about how the business side of filmmaking really works, and that lack of knowledge can hold them back long term. Edward’s real world experience and his ability to break things down in a simple, approachable way will be incredibly valuable as we continue building a platform that helps creators succeed both creatively and financially." - said Erin Norman, CEO of SHARE.Beyond his studio and producing accomplishments, Gamarra is also a scholar and educator who frequently lectures at universities and trade organizations. He got his BA in Psychology from Vassar College, earned his MA in Cinema Studies from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and a MA/PhD at Emory University, where he taught at the university level. This unique combination of blockbuster experience and academic rigor positions him as a powerful guide for independent filmmakers worldwide who are seeking not only to get their projects made, but to truly understand the business of filmmaking and unlock their full financial potential.Together, SHARE and Edward Gamarra will develop education driven systems within the SHARE platform designed to teach independent filmmakers how the industry actually works. From adapting literary IP and structuring deals to understanding ownership, profit participation, and long term monetization, this initiative will play a key role in helping SHARE grow and scale globally."I believe knowledge is power and I want every storyteller and producer to be empowered when we share our experiences and our talents, as we share our risks and our rewards. I firmly believe that The Share Platform is a necessary and profoundly beneficial evolutionary step for the entertainment industry as it fosters community, collaboration, cooperation and commerce. I am deeply honored to join the Board.” - Edward GamarraThis collaboration directly supports SHARE’s mission to create a new financial structure for Hollywood and beyond, one where creators are informed, empowered, and able to fully participate in the success of their work.For more information on SHARE and Gamarra Media, visit www. theshareplatform .com and www. gamarramedia .com.About SHARE:SHARE is a revolutionary platform designed to empower filmmakers through tools, resources, and revenue-sharing opportunities that promote long-term sustainability in the entertainment industry. By completely reimagining the financial model of filmmaking, SHARE is creating an ecosystem where creators have direct access to funding, services, and collaboration, all while ensuring they retain control over their work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.