Yahir Valencia Takes 1st Place at 3rd Annual Melaque Skim Magia Professional Skimboarding Contest

Yahir Valencia Wins Melaque Skim Magia 2026. Photo by Brent Davidson.

MELAQUE, JALISCO, MEXICO, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local professional skimboarder and international sensation Yahir Valencia continues his reign, securing a first-place finish for the Professional Men’s division at the 3rd annual Melaque Skim Magia. The event was held on January 17th and 18th at Laguna del Tule in Melaque, Mexico, a premier skimboarding destination known for its powerful and high-performance shorebreak. Conditions remained excellent throughout the weekend, with clean, three-to-four foot waves breaking just off the shoreline, providing a world-class stage for a field of talent representing Mexico, California, Florida, Delaware, and Alabama.In the Professional Women’s division, Sydney Pizza took home the top prize with a score of 17.24 in the final, defeating Leonela Sanchez Ruiz. The event also saw a great turnout with amateurs across nine divisions testing their skills in the famous Melaque shorebreak.Valencia, coming off a historic 2025 title win of the Euro Skim Tour, proved why he is considered one of the best in the world. In the final, Valencia posted a score of 25.54, defeating California’s Dane Cameron who finished with 23.90. Valencia’s path to the podium included a standout quarterfinal performance where he earned a 25.91—including three rides at 8.4 points or higher—marking the highest heat total of the professional rounds."I am so happy winning the first contest of the year here in my hometown," said Valencia. "Excellent contest with great competitors. I hope that after this, with the next contests I continue to do this well with the hope to be able to compete again in the United States."The 2026 edition of Skim Magia was marked by the impressive leadership of Elian Juarez. Serving as the Contest Director, Juarez spearheaded the collaboration with Skim USA to organize the event, including facilitating a pro prize purse of $4,500 USD ($80,000 MXN). Beyond organizing the contest, Juarez proved his prowess on the water as well, navigating his way through the professional field to finish in 3rd place overall.ResultsProfessional Men1. Yahir Valencia - Barra de Navidad, MX2. Dane Cameron - Laguna Beach, CA3. Elian Juarez - Melaque, MX4. Oliver Brambila - Melaque, MXProfessional Women1. Sydney Pizza - Dewey Beach, DE2. Leonela Sanchez Ruiz - Melaque MXAbout Skim USASkim USA is a non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and development of the sport of skimboarding. Focused on youth participation, competitive excellence, and environmental stewardship, Skim USA provides a platform for athletes to compete at high levels while fostering a global community of wave riders. For more information, visit the Skim USA Website , follow Skim USA on Instagram Photos by Brent Davidson. Follow Brent on Instagram

