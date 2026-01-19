MEC Matome Chiloane devastated by tragic scholar transport incident that claimed lives of 12 learners

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, is deeply devastated by a tragic scholar transport accident that occurred on Monday, 19 January 2026, in Vanderbijlpark, which claimed the lives of 12 learners. Approximately 3 learners sustained critical injuries and are receiving urgent medical care at local hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred at approximately 07:00 this morning when a private scholar transport vehicle collided with a side tipper truck on Fred Droste Road in Vanderbijlpark. 11 learners were certified dead at the scene, with one additional learner succumbing to injuries in hospital. The injured learners are being treated at local medical facilities. The taxi driver is reportedly also hospitalised, while details regarding the truck driver remain uncertain.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC Matome Chiloane visited the tragic scene to assess the situation, offer support to the affected families, and engage with emergency services.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“It really is a tragic day for us as the Department and the province. We extend our deepest condolences to the learners, families, and school communities affected. We call for greater vigilance when it comes to scholar transports, particularly private scholar transport,” said MEC Chiloane.

