Minister Siviwe Gwarube expresses condolences following tragic accident involving learners at Vaal

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, has learned with deep sadness of a tragic motor vehicle accident that occurred this morning involving a vehicle transporting learners to school, in which several learners lost their lives.

The Minister extends her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families, friends, classmates and school communities of the learners who perished in this devastating incident. She further conveys her wishes for strength and comfort to all those affected during this profoundly difficult time.

The Minister was personally informed by the MEC for Education in Gauteng, Mr Matome Chiloane, that he is attending to the matter together with relevant authorities and emergency services. The MEC will continue to keep the Minister informed as more details become available.

The Department of Basic Education stands ready to provide psychosocial support to affected learners, educators and families, in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Education.

As investigations into the cause of the accident continue, the Minister urges motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly during peak school transport hours, and reiterates the importance of ensuring the safety and roadworthiness of all vehicles used to transport learners.

Further updates will be communicated as information is confirmed.

Enquiries:

Acting Director Communication and Research

Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

