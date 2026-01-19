Higher Education and Training on transition of CACH to Central Application Service for 2026 academic year

The Department of Higher Education and Training wishes to inform the public, prospective students in particular the Class of 2025, parents and guardians about important developments regarding the implementation of the Central Application Clearing House.

Since 2013, the Department has implemented the Central Application Clearing House as an intervention to support matriculants and prospective students who were unable to secure placement at Post-School Education and Training institutions. This was achieved by collecting information on applicants who did not receive offers of placement, those who wished to change the qualifications they had initially applied for, as well as those who only became eligible for study opportunities following the release of the National Senior Certificate results, and matching them with available spaces.

Over the years, the Central Application Clearing House has played an important role in assisting young people to access available spaces within public universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges, and more recently private higher education institutions.

However, the Department wishes to advise that for the 2026 academic year, the Central Application Clearing House will not be implemented for the Class of 2025 and beyond. This decision forms part of a broader reform of the post-school application process, focusing on the implementation of comprehensive support and an easier transition for all applicants through the Central Application Service.

In addition, the Central Application Service is designed as a more comprehensive, integrated and long-term solution addressing access, improved visibility of opportunities across the entire Post-School Education and Training system, and the elimination of bogus institutions at this time of the year.

The Central Application Service will progressively make various alternative pathways visible over and above the traditional university and college pathways. This approach recognises the reality that current capacity within universities and colleges is not sufficient to meet the growing demand for post-school education and training.

The Department remains committed to ensuring that no young person is left without information, guidance or support in navigating post-school opportunities, and urges all prospective students to engage with the Central Application Service on the WhatsApp chat number 081 308 4196.

