Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo on ongoing sewerage spillages and pollution of the Mooi River

Poorly functioning wastewater treatment plants, coupled with the continuous and uncontrolled sewerage spillages, continue to contribute significantly to water pollution in JB Marks Local Municipality in North West province. In response to these critical challenges, Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Sello Seitlholo, engaged with the municipality on Friday, 16 January 2026, to address the ongoing deterioration of sewerage infrastructure in Ikageng Location, Potchefstroom and its impact on water resources.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo has received numerous complaints from residents of JB Marks Local Municipality regarding persistent sewerage spillages that are negatively affecting the Mooi River, a critical water resource relied upon for domestic water use, agriculture, livestock farming and industrial activities. Several industrial areas depend on the river to sustain their operations, making its protection an urgent environmental and socio-economic priority.

The challenges facing the municipality are largely attributed to ageing and deteriorating sewerage infrastructure, resulting in frequent overflowing manholes that pose serious health risks and negatively impact residents and businesses. These conditions point to an urgent need for infrastructure refurbishment, upgrades and, where necessary, the construction of new sewerage systems.

Despite the Municipality unblocking some of the manholes impacting on local businesses, the lack of appropriate machinery has led to the continuation of sewer spillages. As a result, pollution of the Mooi River continues unabated, primarily associated with the discharge of untreated sewage and wastewater that enters the river either directly or via stormwater channels.

Between 2020 and 2023, affected communities, including downstream water users, lodged complaints with the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and the Environment. The Department conducted several inspections in Ikageng Location and subsequently issued a Notice of Intention to issue a Directive to JB Marks Local Municipality in terms of Section 19(3) of the National Water Act, 1998 (Act No. 36 of 1998).

Although the Municipality responded to the issued notices and directives, the responses failed to implement immediate and effective measures to prevent the ongoing discharge of pollution into the environment. In addition to the Directives issued, a criminal case was opened by civil society. The Department of Water and Sanitation has continued to receive complaints regarding sewerage spillages in the area, indicating failures within sewer networks and pumpstations. The Department is supporting the criminal case, which is being investigated by an Environmental Management Inspector from the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and the Environment.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has approved several projects under the Water Services Infrastructure Grant to address sewerage challenges in JB Marks Local Municipality. These projects are intended to rehabilitate and upgrade sewerage infrastructure in Promosa and Mohadin, which continue to experience persistent sewerage spillages.

During site inspections, Deputy Minister Seitlholo and his delegation assessed ongoing spillages in Extension 7 near Poortjies Dam. Of serious concern is the continued exposure of two households that have experienced sewerage spillages for an estimated period of ten years.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister Seitlholo emphasised that while projects aimed at addressing these challenges have been approved, the lack of adequate tools of trade remains a critical impediment.

“The Municipality does not have the necessary equipment to respond swiftly and effectively to sewerage spillages, resulting in residents and businesses being forced to live and operate under unsanitary conditions for prolonged periods. These matters were clearly raised with the Municipal Manager and the MMC, who was acting as Mayor at the time. The current situation is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue,” said Deputy Minister Seitlholo.

A follow-up meeting has been scheduled within the next two weeks to assess progress and ensure the implementation of corrective measures.

Enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson

Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

#ServiceDeliveryZA