United Floor Coatings Expands Commercial & Industrial Flooring Services into Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia

Industrial Epoxying Flooring

Regional expansion supporting industrial, aviation, logistics, and manufacturing facilities with polished concrete, urethane cement, MMA, epoxy, and striping.

This expansion into VA, TN, and GA is about delivering proven systems, experienced crews, and a process-driven approach for customers who need performance they can count on.” — Ryan Workman

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Floor Coatings, a leading installer of high-performance resinous flooring systems and concrete finishing solutions in the Carolinas, today announced the expansion of its commercial and industrial flooring services into Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia. The expansion broadens United Floor Coatings’ capacity to support facilities that demand durable, safe, and long-lasting flooring—from manufacturing and distribution centers to aviation, automotive, and high-traffic commercial environments.

United Floor Coatings’ expanded commercial and industrial capabilities include:

- Polished Concrete for warehouses, showrooms, retail back-of-house, and production spaces

- Urethane Cement Flooring for thermal shock, heavy washdowns, and chemical resistance

- Industrial Epoxy Flooring Systems engineered for impact, abrasion, and chemical exposure

- MMA Flooring for rapid return-to-service applications

- Warehouse Striping & Safety Markings including traffic lanes, hazard zones, and pedestrian walkways

- Specialty Coatings & Industrial Maintenance Options tailored to operational demands

“Industrial facilities don’t have time for flooring failures, extended shutdowns, or systems that aren’t matched to real-world use,” said Ryan Workman, Owner of United Floor Coatings. “This expansion into Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia is about delivering proven systems, experienced crews, and a process-driven approach for customers who need performance they can count on.”

Built for High-Demand Facilities—Backed by Experience

United Floor Coatings has completed 2,000+ installations and earned 200+ five-star reviews, building a reputation for thorough surface preparation, clear communication, and systems selected for the environment—not just the spec sheet. From moisture mitigation and substrate repair to topcoat selection and final detailing, the company’s approach prioritizes longevity, safety, and minimal disruption.

Commercial and industrial customers rely on United Floor Coatings for systems designed to handle:

- Heavy forklift and pallet traffic

- Thermal cycling, steam, and washdown conditions

- Oils, fuels, solvents, and harsh cleaning chemicals

- Slip-resistance requirements and workplace safety goals

- Fast-track schedules where rapid cure or quick return-to-service matters

____________________________________________________________________

Supporting Residential Growth in the Charlotte Metro

While expanding regionally for commercial and industrial clients, United Floor Coatings continues to invest in service quality and responsiveness at home—especially for homeowners throughout the Charlotte metro seeking durable garage floor coating systems.

Homeowners can learn more here: epoxy garage floors in Charlotte

____________________________________________________________________

This strategic growth helps support improved scheduling flexibility, expanded technical expertise, and continued investment in training and tooling—benefiting both facility clients and residential customers across the Charlotte region.

Availability & Service Capabilities

United Floor Coatings will now actively support commercial and industrial projects across key markets in Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia, providing on-site evaluations, system recommendations, and turnkey installation services. The company supports new construction, renovations, replacement of failed coatings, and facility-wide striping and safety upgrades.

To ensure accurate system selection, United Floor Coatings evaluates:

- Concrete condition, profile, and repair needs

- Moisture vapor transmission risk and slab history

- Exposure type (chemicals, heat, traffic loads, impacts)

- Operational constraints and downtime windows

- Safety marking plans and facility traffic flow

About United Floor Coatings

United Floor Coatings installs high-performance floor systems and concrete finishes for residential, commercial, and industrial environments. Services include epoxy and resinous flooring systems, polished concrete, urethane cement, MMA flooring, moisture mitigation solutions, and warehouse striping. Based in North Carolina, United Floor Coatings serves customers across the Southeast with a focus on durable, process-driven installations.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.