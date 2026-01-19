The World’s First Photorealistic AI Feature Film Arrives February 10, 2026

Deep Frame fills its industry screening ahead of a Feb 10 premiere, marking a milestone as the first photorealistic AI-rendered feature set for theaters.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry Screening Reaches Full Capacity as Premiere Date Announced for Landmark AI-Rendered Feature Film. The industry screening of the forthcoming feature film, Deep Frame, produced by Mindatorium Motion Picture Studios and presented by Echos TV, has now reached full capacity, with all seats filled following strong interest from industry professionals. In response to demand, the official premiere has been scheduled for February 10 at The Culver Theater in Los Angeles.

The film, a dynamic noir musical, is being recognized as the first feature length, photorealistic AI-rendered motion picture earmarked for theatrical release. The project represents an important step forward in the evolving relationship between technology and cinematic storytelling.

When asked about the broader implications for actors and filmmakers, creator Henning Morales offered a measured perspective on how innovation historically reshapes industries.

“It’s extremely hard to foresee how technology will ultimately shape different industries,” Morales said. “Online shopping changed retail, yet malls are still thriving. Netflix changed film distribution, but the movie and television industries are stronger than ever. I see this technology the same way. It will serve as an additional tool for filmmakers, allowing stories to be told that simply could not be told before, alongside the wide range of films still being produced through traditional methods.”

Morales emphasized that the film is not positioned as a technological experiment alone, but as a fully realized cinematic experience.

“Our goal is not only to present a marvel of technology,” he said, “but to deliver a musically charged, inspirational story with timeless characters. On February 10, we want audiences to experience not just something new, but something memorable.”

The production combines advanced AI-rendered visual processes with traditional creative collaboration. All character voices were performed by professional actors, and the film brought together several dozen contributors across music, story development, and post production. According to Morales, many of these collaborators would not have had the opportunity to participate had this new approach not made the project possible.

In addition, the production team has filed a provisional patent covering the process used to create a feature length film within the current technical limits of AI-based cinematic storytelling.

“We are proud of what has been achieved,” Morales said. “This is about more than one film. It is about opening the door to a new genre that blends photorealistic animation, real actors, and theatrical releases. We look forward to sharing what we have learned with other filmmakers and to building a future where innovation and storytelling grow together.”

With a fully booked industry screening on February 5 and a public premiere set for February 10, the project reaches its first major milestones, signaling a new phase in contemporary filmmaking, with Mindatorium leading production and Echos TV presenting a distinctly modern, yet timeless noir musical experience for the screen.

