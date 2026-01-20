HighFive Healthcare Enters 2026 Positioned for Accelerated Growth Across the Southeast and Beyond

HighFive Healthcare enters 2026 with strong momentum following a year of meaningful strategic, clinical and operational progress.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HighFive Healthcare (“HighFive”), a leading specialty dental support organization focused on oral and maxillofacial surgery and endodontics, enters 2026 with strong momentum following a year of meaningful strategic, clinical and operational progress.HighFive recently closed a new credit agreement with its long-standing financial partners, Comvest and Goldman Sachs, further strengthening the company’s capital structure and providing enhanced flexibility to support its next growth phase. The debt capital positions HighFive to continue executing on both acquisition and organic growth initiatives, while maintaining financial discipline and long-term stability.“Entering 2026, HighFive is exceptionally well positioned for continued expansion,” said Chad Trull, Chief Executive Officer of HighFive Healthcare. “With the support of Comvest and Goldman Sachs, we have the capital structure and flexibility needed to thoughtfully grow our platform. Just as importantly, we have a strong pipeline of doctor partnerships and a scalable infrastructure that allows us to expand access to specialty care without losing sight of what matters most -- our doctors, our teams and our patients.”Throughout 2025, HighFive strengthened its clinical network with the signing of 12 new specialty doctors, expanding access to oral surgery and endodontic care across Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Texas. These additions reflect HighFive’s continued focus on partnering with high-quality clinicians who share a commitment to patient care, collaboration and long-term practice growth.In parallel, HighFive completed the enterprise rollout of its unified digital marketing and patient access platform across its partner practices. This investment modernizes how patients and referring providers connect with care by improving online visibility, simplifying the referral process, and enhancing the scheduling experience. The platform establishes a consistent digital foundation across markets and serves as a key driver of organic growth, patient and referral engagement, and data transparency.Looking ahead, HighFive plans to continue expanding within its existing footprint while selectively entering new markets that align with its clinical standards and partnership philosophy. The organization remains focused on M&A, continued doctor recruitment, and organic growth initiatives that improve patient access to specialty care and make its partnering practices the providers of choice. HighFive continues to invest and build technology solutions that differentiate it from its peers, providing doctors with tools to enhance the patient experience and streamline referral relationships.HighFive Healthcare supports a growing network of specialty practices across multiple states and continues to actively evaluate partnership opportunities with oral and maxillofacial surgeons and endodontists seeking alignment, operational support and long-term value creation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.