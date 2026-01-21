ANY LAB TEST NOW® Earns Spot on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 11th Consecutive Year
Nation's Leading Direct-Access Lab Testing Franchise Celebrates Milestone Year: Strategic Expansion into California, Montana, & Innovative Dual-Brand Concept
This year, ANY LAB TEST NOW® is ranked #411 on the distinguished list. The Franchise 500 ranking recognizes ANY LAB TEST NOW® for its exceptional performance in areas that include financial strength and stability, unit growth, franchisee support, brand power, and overall system strength.
"Earning a place on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® year after year demonstrates the resilience and strength of our franchise system," said Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of ANY LAB TEST NOW®. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our franchise owners across the nation who are making healthcare more accessible and affordable in their communities through convenient, direct-access lab testing."
2025: A Year of Strategic Growth and Expansion
In 2025, ANY LAB TEST NOW® achieved several significant milestones that underscore the franchise's continued momentum and market expansion:
First California Location: ANY LAB TEST NOW® expanded into the California market for the first time with the opening of a location in Millbrae, California, marking a strategic entry into one of the nation's largest healthcare markets.
Montana Market Entry: The brand opened its first location in Montana, bringing direct-access lab testing services to a previously underserved market and expanding ANY LAB TEST NOW®'s footprint to 42 states nationwide.
Dual-Brand Innovation: In July 2025, ANY LAB TEST NOW® launched its first dual-branded location with ARCpoint Labs in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This innovative concept combines comprehensive consumer lab testing services with employer solutions under one roof, creating a powerful new franchise model that serves both B2B and B2C markets.
Franchise Development: The brand awarded 30 new franchise agreements throughout 2025, demonstrating strong investor confidence in the direct-access lab testing model and ANY LAB TEST NOW®'s proven franchise system.
These expansion efforts build on ANY LAB TEST NOW®'s position as the nation's leading direct-access lab testing franchise, with more than 250 locations providing thousands of convenient, affordable testing services to communities nationwide. These tests range from general health and wellness to more specialized testing like paternity, drug, and HIV/STD testing. The streamlined process at ANY LAB TEST NOW® allows customers to walk in, choose their tests, and receive results, most available within just 24 to 48 hours.
In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranked order.
Visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 to see the full description of the 2026 Top Franchises.
About ANY LAB TEST NOW®
Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW® is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient, cost-effective, and transparent manner with more than 250 franchises around the United States. ANY LAB TEST NOW® offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses, including blood, drug, DNA, and STD testing. To learn more about lab testing near you, visit https://www.anylabtestnow.com/locations.
