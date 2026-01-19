From Calle Cerra to the Spotlight: Aurora Is Redefining Puerto Rico’s Cocktail Scene

Alborada - One of Aurora's two lounge options Key Lime | dessert-inspired cocktail that translates a classic into a layered, bar-crafted experience Derek Champlin, lead mixologist for Aurora

Calle Cerra’s Aurora marks one year with top guest bartenders and a bold, local-forward cocktail program—cementing must-visit status in Santurce.

Proud to mark Aurora’s first anniversary—immersive cocktails, premium ingredients, and world-class service—celebrated with Puerto Rico’s top mixologists taking over and bringing Aurora to life” — Guillermo Rivera, Owner of Aurora

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurora Toasted One Year of Innovative Cocktails on Calle Cerra With a Four-Night Guest Bartender Series.Driven by technique, creativity, and locally sourced ingredients, Aurora pays homage to Puerto Rico’s culture while continuing to build momentum toward recognition on the 50 Best list.Aurora, the craft-cocktail destination on Calle Cerra, marked its first anniversary with a four-day celebration that brought together some of the island’s most influential names in mixology, cocktail culture, and bar innovation. Set in one of Puerto Rico’s most vibrant arts corridors, Aurora’s anniversary series blended guest bartender takeovers, DJ-driven nightlife, and immersive, design-forward hospitality—underscoring the bar’s reputation as a must-visit cocktail bar in Santurce for locals and travelers alike.Often described as a speakeasy-inspired cocktail lounge with a world-class aesthetic, Aurora continued to elevate Puerto Rico’s modern cocktail scene through a program rooted in premium ingredients, precise technique, and an ever-evolving menu that balanced local flavors with global inspiration.Aurora was founded by local entrepreneur Guillermo Rivera, whose hospitality journey began early at El Grillón, a family business he later purchased and continued to oversee—deepening his connection to Santurce and its creative pulse. With Aurora, Rivera realized a long-term vision: to create a destination where cocktail enthusiasts could gather for shareable plates, high-touch service, and cocktails that pushed beyond the expected.“I am proud to celebrate Aurora’s first anniversary—an ongoing collaboration built around immersive cocktail experiences, premium ingredients, and world-class service,” said Guillermo Rivera, Owner of Aurora. “We partnered with some of Puerto Rico’s best mixologists throughout the celebration, welcoming them to take over our bars and bring the essence of Aurora to life. Guests enjoyed cocktails that surprised and delighted in a luxurious environment defined by elegance, creativity, and style.”Guest Bartender Takeovers: Puerto Rico’s Cocktail Power Players on One BarAurora’s anniversary programming centered on guest mixologist takeovers, bringing iconic bar teams and award-winning talent behind the bar:Thursday, January 8, 2026 — Roberto Berdecía and Leslie Cofresí, co-founders of La Factoría (recognized among the World’s 50 Best Bars), took over Aurora’s bar for a one-night showcase of their signature style and bar craft.Friday, January 9, 2026 — Manolo López Millán and Chris Cheah, co-founders of Machete Cocktail Bar, delivered a high-energy night featuring exclusive cocktails and behind-the-bar storytelling.Saturday, January 10, 2026 — Aramis Castillo, Puerto Rico World Class 2025 winner and Bar Director at MĀRO, joined forces with Jorge Buch of Colmena to craft a set of elevated cocktails that kept guests returning to the bar throughout the night.Throughout the series, Aurora’s Chief Mixologist Derek Champlin Ayala collaborated with the guest bartenders to spotlight the technique and creativity shaping Puerto Rico’s next chapter in cocktail culture—bridging his own scientific lens (including molecular gastronomy influences) with a style designed to be approachable, memorable, and layered.“It was a pleasure to be an essential part of Aurora this past year—crafting a cocktail menu that blended my passion for mixology with a scientific background in molecular gastronomy,” said Derek Champlin Ayala, Chief Mixologist. “Partnering with guest bartenders who are at the top of their game made this milestone even more meaningful.”Signature Anniversary Cocktails: Dessert-Driven, Garden-Fresh, and Spirit-ForwardAurora’s anniversary featured a lineup that reflected the bar’s signature range—from bright, refreshing profiles to deeper, spirit-forward builds:Key Lime Pie — a dessert-inspired cocktail that translates a classic into a layered, bar-crafted experienceRocío de la Mañana — floral, fresh, and vibrantEl Huerto — “garden-to-glass” flavors with sweet and savory contrastIsla Verde — island-vibe touches with tropical nuanceOcaso — a bold, spirit-forward cocktail built for intensity and depthAt Aurora, cocktails weren’t positioned as just drinks—they were designed as sensory experiences, defined by aroma, texture, and storytelling, and informed by techniques and ingredients drawn from cultures across the world.Ending the Weekend with a Celebratory BrunchThe celebration culminated with a celebratory brunch. Guests enjoyed brunch cocktails served from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., select coffee creations from Habitante Café, and sweet and savory bites in collaboration with MUSA, one of Puerto Rico’s standout dining concepts known for modern international flavors.About AuroraAurora, located in Santurce, Puerto Rico, offers a premium cocktail haven with drinks carefully crafted with local and globally inspired techniques designed to seduce the senses. Aurora pairs its dedicated cocktail menu with curated bites in an intimate, sexy ambiance always available from 6:00 PM - 1:00 AM, Thursday to Sunday. For more details or to make a reservation, visit www.auroralacerra.com for a night out, a special occasion, or events.

