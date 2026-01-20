Run, Bike, or Sail with Tons of Sports Action on Florida’s Historic Coast

The Matanzas 5K is just onbe of the many runs, rides and races taking place this winter and Spring. Bicycling races along the Scenic and Historic A1A Coastal Bi-way. St. Johns County Fair Grounds hosts monthly barrel racing and other equestrian events

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and active families are invited to experience an action-packed season of sporting events on Florida’s Historic Coast this winter and spring. From personal bests to breathtaking sights, the region’s calendar of 5Ks, cycling tours, and water-based competitions offers something for everyone. Whether you’re racing, riding, paddling, or cheering from the sidelines, these events promise not just thrills but unforgettable memories—and plenty of reasons to stay and explore.For nearly half a century, the Matanzas 5K & Fun Run, returning Jan. 24 for its 46th year, has taken participants on a scenic race through Historic Downtown St. Augustine. Running and conservation intersect at the Raptor Run 3K which is hosted by the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park and benefits a local conservation organization will take place on March 1. And the Race to the Taste 5k takes on April 12 and is followed by the Taste of St. Augustine, featuring the best bites from St. Augustine’s most iconic restaurants.Other noteworthy events include:• Run for Peace 5K – April 4• Whitney Lab 5K – April 19• St. Augustine K9s United 5K and 9K | Family Fun Run – April 25• Lighthouse 5K & Fun Run – February 21 (winds through scenic Lighthouse Park)• Nocatee’s Totally Awesome 80s 5K & Fun Run – February 8 (a rad, retro experience)• Vilano Bridge Run 5K & 10K– March 28 (elevated course with ocean views)Make Waves: Water Adventures AwaitWith 42 miles of pristine beaches and abundant inland waterways, Florida’s Historic Coast is a haven for water lovers:• Monthly Full Moon Guided Kayak Tours at Anastasia State Park• Sunset Kayaking at Nocatee Preserve on February 13–14, led by a St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Master Naturalist• St. Augustine Race Week – April 11–18, offering eight days of fast-paced, family-friendly sailing eventsCycling and Multi-Sport Action• Spoonbills and Sprockets Cycling Tour – February 14, along the stunning A1A Scenic Byway, from Palm Coast to St. Augustine Beach• Ancient City BMX hosts the 2026 Florida State Championship Races 7 & 8 – February 20–22 in Vermont Heights• Game On! Ponte Vedra Triathlon – May 3 competitions offer an Olympic Distance Triathlon, Duathlon & Aquabike and a Sprint Triathlon & DuathlonEquestrian EventsPrefer four hooves to two wheels? Saddle up for the Drum Runner Series Barrel Racing, held monthly at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, featuring excitingtimed events like barrel racing and pole bending.Beyond the Finish Line: Discover Florida’s Historic CoastAfter the races, unwind with a variety of rejuvenating and enriching experiences. Relax at a local spa, refuel at one of the region’s acclaimed restaurants—offering everything from international flavors to vegan delicacies—or explore the many Must-Do Experiences unique to the area.Plan your active getaway with the Florida’s Historic Coast Trip Planner, which helps visitors find the perfect mix of activities, dining, and accommodations.Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach; and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine; and Threads @floridashistoriccoast

