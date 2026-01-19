Western Cape Provincial Government hosts NSC 2025 Awards Ceremony, 29 Jan

On Thursday, 29 January 2026, Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Education Minister, David Maynier, will host the Western Cape National Senior Certificate 2025 Awards Ceremony at Leeuwenhof, the Premier’s Residence.

The event celebrates outstanding achievement by schools and candidates in the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations. The ceremony will be streamed live, and a link will be provided ahead of the event. Members of the media are invited to attend in person.

Date: Thursday, 29 January 2026

Time: 09h30 for 10h00

Venue: Leeuwenhof

Location: Hof Street, Cape Town

Members of the media who wish to attend in person, including camera operators and photographers, must RSVP in advance by sending their full names, ID number, media house and cellphone number to Kerry Mauchline before 17h00 on Friday, 23 January 2026.

Please note that media representatives who have not submitted these details in advance will not be admitted to the venue.

Space at the venue is limited, and media houses are requested to take this into account when allocating representatives. Media content will be released during and after the ceremony via the mailing list and the WCED media WhatsApp group. To be added to the media WhatsApp group, media practitioners should send their name and cellphone number to Kerry.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier

Kerry Mauchline

E-mail: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA