UPDATE 258 VT Route 15 East in JERICHO is down to one lane
Sent: Monday, January 19, 2026 11:38 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: 258 VT Route 15 East is down to one lane
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 15 at box 258 is down to one lane due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for unknown amount of time. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.