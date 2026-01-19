Landmarks Illuminated for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 17 New York State landmarks will be lit red, green and black tonight, January 19, 2026, in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Dr. King’s enduring message of nonviolence, hope, equality and justice.
“New York has always been a place where people rise against injustice. As we honor Dr. King’s life and legacy, I remain committed to building a state that embodies the principles of one of America’s most significant leaders for social justice, freedom and equality,” Governor Hochul said. “Today and every day, we will work to make New York a more affordable, just and equitable place for all.”
These 17 landmarks will be illuminated in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:
- 1WTC
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
