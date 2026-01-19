Antique Vendors Invited to the 2026 PNW Collector Convention

Kennewick, WA – Pacific Northwest’s Premier Collectibles Event Opens Vendor Registration

KENNEWICK, WA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antique vendors, dealers, and collectors are invited to participate in the 2026 PNW Collector Convention, taking place Saturday, June 20th, and Sunday, June 21st, 2026 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, Washington. The event promises an expanded show floor and an enthusiastic audience of collectors from across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Now in its third annual year, the PNW Collector Convention has quickly become a must-attend destination for hobbyists, families, and treasure hunters alike. The convention features 150+ vendor tables and booths showcasing collectibles of all kinds, including sports cards, coins, sports memorabilia, vintage artifacts — and now antiques.



Organizers are inviting antique vendors to join this vibrant marketplace and connect directly with a passionate and engaged audience from across the region and beyond.

Vendor Opportunities & Benefits

Vendor spaces are available in a variety of configurations designed to fit different styles of display and selling needs, including:

Vendor Tables: Spacious 8′ tables with chairs and full event access over both days.

Vendor Booths: Larger 10′ x 8′ spaces ideal for dynamic displays and interactive setups.

Add-ons such as electricity and extra tables are available to enhance your setup.

Vendor setup begins early on Saturday, June 20th, from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, allowing ample time for preparation before doors open to attendees.

A Celebration of Collecting & Community

The PNW Collector Convention is more than a marketplace—it's a celebration of community and passion. Held over Father’s Day weekend, the event offers a family-friendly atmosphere where enthusiasts of all ages can explore, buy, sell, trade, and connect over shared interests. In addition to vendor halls, attendees enjoy special guest appearances, interactive experiences, and opportunities to discover rare treasures.

Secure Your Space Today

Antique vendors interested in participating are encouraged to secure their space early, as vendor locations are filling up quickly. Visit PNWShow.com for full details, vendor applications, terms and pricing, and to complete your registration.

About the PNW Collector Convention

Organized by PNW Conventions LLC, the PNW Collector Convention unites collectors, dealers, families, and enthusiasts from across the region for two days of discovery, community building, and celebration of the hobby. The Convention takes place at the Three Rivers Convention Center, a spacious venue in the heart of Tri-Cities, Washington.

For more information on the event and vendor opportunities, visit PNWShow.com.

