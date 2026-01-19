House Buyers of America Marks 25 Years of Growth Despite Challenging Housing Market

The national direct home buyer reports strong 2025 performance, expanding operations to 44 states amid industry-wide struggles of higher rates and low volume.

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- House Buyers of America, a national direct home buyer, marked its 25th year in business with continued growth and expansion, even as elevated interest rates and reduced transaction volume pressured much of the U.S. housing market.In 2025, House Buyers of America delivered significant year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter gains, reflecting the durability of its operating model and long-term investment in people, technology, and systems.2025 Performance Highlights:- Revenue increased 60% year over year compared to 2024- Ratified acquisitions rose 70% year over year- Fourth-quarter sales doubled compared to the prior quarter- Fourth-quarter revenue increased 152% quarter over quarter- Fourth-quarter ratified acquisitions grew 64%The company currently operates in 44 states, serving nearly all major U.S. metro areas through a national platform designed to support high-volume, As-Is home purchases with speed and consistency.House Buyers of America attributes its performance to a disciplined focus on execution, experienced teams, and systems refined steadily over more than two decades. Ongoing investment in internal technology has streamlined pricing, underwriting, construction management, and transaction workflows, allowing many homeowners to receive an initial offer in minutes. Long-standing relationships with contractors and service partners further support cost control and pricing efficiency at scale.While market conditions have shifted, the company has maintained a homeowner-first approach built around flexibility, transparency, and reliable closing timelines. That focus has helped sustain activity during a period when many operators reduced volume or exited the market entirely.Looking ahead, House Buyers of America plans to continue expanding strategically while refining the systems that support consistent execution across markets.About House Buyers of AmericaHouse Buyers of America is a national direct home buying company that purchases residential properties As-Is for cash, providing homeowners with a flexible alternative to traditional listings. With operations in 44 states, the company supports sellers through efficient, transparent transactions designed to meet a wide range of real-world needs.For more information, visit www.housebuyersofamerica.com

