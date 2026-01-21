B2B platform Fashion Sourcing launches to transform apparel sourcing in Asia

MIAMI FLORIDA , FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fashion Sourcing The # 1 Leader in B2B Ecommerce , powered by Global Sourcing - leads the B2B e-commerce space in custom manufacturing for apparel , accessories and textiles.The leading sourcing platform, fashion sourcing connects global fashion brands with Asia’s premier manufacturers of men’s, women’s, kids and infants apparel.The platform streamlines the entire procurement process, from design development to final production, ensuring quality and efficiency at every step.Asia strong and leading textile infrastructure, skilled workforce, and years of expertise in garment-making make it the right choice for sourcing apparel.“Asia is the manufacturing leader worldwide and offers a wide range of services and industries, from automotive and electronics to software, home textiles, fashion apparel, footwear, and more,” states Mr. Laurent Gabay, Founder & CEO of Fashion Sourcing.The platform facilitates easier collaboration with verified Asia manufacturers specializing in men's ,women's, kids and infants apparel.Each of our manufacturer hubs all over Asia undergoes full verification, from compliance with global standards to ethical manufacturing practices.We also have on-ground quality-control teams that monitor production, ensuring that all garments meet exact specifications and deadlines.“We help global buyers with a one-stop digital platform to procure custom-manufactured goods from verified Asia suppliers with end-to-end transaction support.Fashion Sourcing is changing the B2B export marketplace experience by showcasing the strength of Asia manufacturers,” says Mr. Laurent Gabay Founder & CEO of Fashion Sourcing.What sets us apart from others is our speed to market and production capabilities.Fashion Sourcing has implemented the full infrastructure and capabilities to facilitate production in various regions depending on volatile factors such, duties, tariffs, trade wars, government regulations and other unexpected factors that may affect the apparel world.”The dedicated on-ground quality management teams ensure adherence to quality standards and delivery timelines. Our established global partnerships enhance operations through integrated logistics, quality control, and financing services.Using Fashion Sourcing platform, allows new and existing brands to manufacturer quality product offering competitive pricing, flexible minimum order quantities, and quick sampling capabilities.Our digital interface enables real-time communication, sample approval, and production tracking, making the entire sourcing process much easier.For all sourcing and procurement needs visit us at: www.fashion-sourcing.com For media interviews withE: hello@fashion-sourcing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.