Rise92 Launches to Provide Curated Access to Pakistan’s Top 1% Off-Market Talent

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global companies scale distributed teams amid persistent shortages in senior technical and operational talent, Rise92 today announced its launch as a premium hiring and employment partner focused on enabling direct access to the top 1% off-market talent in Pakistan through curated introductions and integrated employment support.“Pakistan’s senior talent has been operating inside global product and engineering teams for years, but much of that experience remains invisible because it sits outside traditional hiring markets,” said Umair Aziz, Co-Founder of Rise92.At its core, the gap is not capability, but access — and how it is structured over time.“Pakistan is not an emerging talent market — it’s a proven one, but access to that talent has historically been indirect. Rise92 exists to make that access intentional, direct, and sustainable,” said Shakir Husain, Co-Founder of Rise92.A Global Hiring Model Under PressureAccording to a report by ManpowerGroup, more than 70% of employers globally report difficulty filling skilled roles. This pushes companies to compete for the same limited pool of experienced professionals through increasingly fragmented and intermediary-heavy hiring models.For senior roles in particular, these dynamics have reduced continuity across distributed teams. Fragmented hiring, employment, and payroll arrangements often dilute accountability and lead to frequent resets, undermining execution over time.Nowhere are these challenges more visible than in Pakistan.Pakistan’s Role and the Access GapPakistan is ranked among the world’s top five freelancing markets, with more than 2.3 million freelancers contributing to the global digital economy. At the leadership level, Pakistani-origin professionals have played founding and executive roles in multiple global technology companies that have reached unicorn valuations, underscoring the country’s contributions beyond execution-focused roles.Despite this depth, much of Pakistan’s most experienced talent remains difficult for global employers to engage directly. Senior professionals are often embedded within long-running global teams and operate outside public hiring channels, while agency-driven engagement models continue to prioritize speed or volume over continuity and ownership.Curated Access, Supported by EOR and PeopleOpsRise92 operates a selective, referral-led model designed to surface this off-market layer of top talent. Rather than relying on open applications or resume volume, the company introduces a limited number of professionals identified through prior execution, reputation, and leadership experience.In addition to talent curation, Rise92 provides an integrated, at-cost EOR and PeopleOps framework, acting as the in-country employer. By separating curated introductions from ongoing employment and operational support, the company removes embedded agency margins tied to headcount growth and reduces disruption caused by fragmented hiring setups.About Rise92Rise92 is a global hiring and employment partner offering direct access to Pakistan’s top 1% off-market talent through a customer-first, at-cost model. By combining curated introductions with integrated employment and PeopleOps, Rise92 enables companies to engage exceptional talent with greater transparency, control, and continuity.For more information, visit www.rise92.com

