SightLogix Secures Perimeter of Critical Power Grid with Advanced Thermal Perimeter Protection

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SightLogix, a leader in AI-powered thermal security for critical infrastructure environments, today announced the successful completion of SightLogix SightSensor thermal intrusion detection systems at a major coal-fired power stations in the Mpumalanga area, South Africa.

The installation deploys SightLogix’s advanced thermal detection systems to protect the perimeter of 4,75km around the expansive facility. With its critical role in supporting the nation’s energy infrastructure, the station required a robust and reliable perimeter protection system capable of detecting and deterring intrusions under the most challenging environmental conditions.

“Protecting critical infrastructure is core to what we do,” said Jim Hahn, President at SightLogix. “Our partnership with C3 Shared Services brings a powerful solution to safeguard one of South Africa’s most vital energy sites.”

C3 Shared Services provided project management, local expertise, and system integration support to ensure seamless deployment. Their experience in securing critical national infrastructure played a pivotal role in the success of the installation.

The completion of this project underscores SightLogix’s growing presence in Africa and its commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure worldwide.

“Collaborating with SightLogix allows us to deliver world-class perimeter protection tailored for South Africa’s most demanding environments,” said Brendon Cowley, Business Development Director, of C3 Shared Services. “The SightLogix technology brings proactive threat detection to one of South Africa’s most critical assets, strengthening security and ensuring long-term resilience.”

For over 20 years, SightLogix has set the standard for perimeter security, with advanced systems that detect intrusions at long distances, with exceptional accuracy and without false alarms. Engineered for scalability, reliability, and high performance in any environment, our solutions combine edge-based thermal analytics, geospatial intelligence, and Dual-Spectrum AI to ensure outdoor security success.

