New book, ‘Beautiful Things’ by Yuko Yamazaki, is a Poignant Photography Collection Celebrating Beauty in the Ordinary

NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Beautiful Things” by Yuko Yamazaki has been released worldwide. This 288-page photography collection features an array of gorgeous, carefully composed images that highlight the detail and beauty of everyday scenes. From architecture and cityscapes to quiet moments of ordinary life, Yamazaki’s eye for symmetry and contrast gives each black and white photograph a contemplative tone, inviting audiences to consider the beauty that exists all around them.The range of subjects in Yamazaki’s work drives home this sense of beauty in all things. The photos, most of which were taken with a smartphone, span the natural and industrial, the massive and the miniscule, and pay homage to the broad world of designers and architects who create the things we often take for granted.Each photograph is accompanied by a short, descriptive caption that indicates subject matter or location, with the majority of the images captured in New York City, locations across Europe, or in Yuko’s hometown in Japan – including family photos from childhood.Throughout this collection, the images inspire a closer look at everyday objects and spaces, and more importantly, teach that beauty and appreciation of form can be found in every aspect of life. Yamazaki’s work is a window into the beauty she sees while moving through her world, and prompts audiences of all backgrounds to seek the same in their own.“Beautiful Things” (ISBN: 9781962987974) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The hardcover retails for $35.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews are available upon request.From the back cover:PHOTOGRAPHY NEW YORK, EVERY DAY LIFEBeautiful things I see in my everyday life. With all respect to the wondrous creatures who craft beautiful things I see every day.About the author:Yuko Yamazaki had been working as a graphic designer for a highly innovative creative firm for thirty years. She takes photos of scenes from her everyday life, including New York buildings, her apartment, as well as various locations in Europe and her hometown in Japan.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.