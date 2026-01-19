DAY 1 RECAP: Attorney General Jay Jones Takes On Trump Administration; Initiates Swift Action to Protect Virginians





Directs Team to Joins Lawsuits Against Trump Officials Kennedy, McMahon, Rollins, Vought

Takes Additional Steps to Protect Taxpayers, Drive Down Costs, and Strengthen Virginia’s Colleges and Universities





Richmond, VA - Attorney General Jay Jones directed a comprehensive review of all pending litigation to determine which cases advance the interests of Virginians and which actions tied to the Trump administration should be challenged or withdrawn from.

Attorney General Jones elevated enforcement priorities around voting rights and consumer protection, delivered opinion reaffirming the legality of General Assembly’s redistricting process; reaffirmed the responsibility of the Attorney General’s Office to defend access to health care, and took early steps to assert legal oversight of Virginia’s public universities, including changes to university counsel, while signaling a renewed commitment to environmental enforcement and accountability across state government.





WTKR: Virginia AG Jay Jones Launches Sweeping Legal Actions on First Day in Office

“This office belongs to the people of Virginia. My mission as attorney general is to protect Virginians, defend our Constitution, and ensure that the powers of this office are used to serve the public, not partisan agendas.”

VPM: Attorney General Jay Jones Acts Immediately to Challenge Trump Administration Overreach

“Virginia will not sit on the sidelines while Washington puts politics over people. When federal actions threaten Virginians’ rights, health care, or economic security, this office will take action to hold the Trump administration accountable.”

WRIC: One-on-One With Attorney General Jay Jones

“This office exists to protect people, enforce the law fairly, and make sure justice works for everyone in Virginia. That means standing up for working families, defending our democracy, and making sure no one is above the law.”

Washington Post: Jay Jones Oversees Legal Reset at Virginia Public Universities



“‘Universities need to be able to rely on solid independent legal advice of counsels of their choosing so they can make decisions not only on the best political interests of the attorney general that happens to be advising them,’ said Surrovel.”

WJLA: Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones Signals Pushback Against Trump Administration Challenge to In-State Tuition Law



“When federal actions threaten Virginians’ rights or undermine long-standing state law, this office will take action. We will not allow Washington to override policies that protect Virginia students and families.”

Black Virginia News: Jay Jones Central to the New Administration’s Legal Reset

“The law should be a shield for working families and communities, not a weapon for ideological agendas. Virginians deserve an attorney general who will use the law to protect them, not score political points.”

Associated Press: Jay Jones Sworn In as Virginia’s First Black Attorney General

“From day one, we are putting Virginians first and using the law to protect their rights and freedoms. That commitment guides every decision we make in this office.”