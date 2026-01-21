InfraShield Issues New Alert, Advises American Critical Infrastructure Operators to Monitor Geopolitical Trends

In its new alert, InfraShield assessed continued geopolitical tensions bring renewed focus to operational technology security systems in the U.S.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfraShield, the global leader in nuclear cyber-physical security and critical infrastructure risk advisory, issued an alert to critical infrastructure leaders that current geopolitical tensions continue to place America's critical national infrastructure (CNI) at risk, requiring renewed vigilance and threat assessment.Notably, the U.S. recently signaled that its cyber capabilities were possibly weaponized to disrupt civilian power resources. If confirmed, InfraShield said the incident would represent one of the most visible acknowledgments of U.S. cyber operations affecting foreign energy infrastructure in recent memory and a potential inflection point in how adversaries interpret acceptable statecraft in cyberspace.InfraShield assessed in its new alert that by signaling a willingness to operationalize cyberattacks against civilian or dual-use infrastructure during a hotly contested military operation, the United States may be reshaping long-standing norms in geopolitical conflicts. Nation-state adversaries such as China, Russia, and Iran are actively probing and compromising Western infrastructure, a simmering and persistent issue about which U.S. officials have been warning. The reported acknowledgment by the U.S. that it may have targeted infrastructure in Venezuela offers a stark reminder that the security of America's CNI remains a vital priority.In its alert, InfraShield advised critical infrastructure owners and operators to engage in cyber-physical resilience efforts, including threat hunting for dormant access, segmentation of operational technology networks, and readiness for coordinated cyber and physical disruptions.“We’ve already seen what this looks like in practice,” said Mark Rorabaugh, President and CEO at InfraShield. “Chinese and Russian actors have spent years quietly embedding themselves in U.S. critical infrastructure networks. Campaigns like Volt Typhoon’s were not about immediate disruption. They were about prepositioning, maintaining persistence, and being strike-ready in the event of a major conflict.”Rorabaugh noted that experts have repeatedly warned that adversaries have treated American power, water, telecommunications, and energy systems as latent battlefields.“In this elevated threat environment, CNI organizations should not wait for an incident to validate their assumptions,” Rorabaugh said. “InfraShield works with operators to assess cyber-physical risk, identify pathways to disruption, and prioritize practical controls that reduce operational impact. We encourage critical infrastructure leaders to contact InfraShield to evaluate their current security posture and resilience against nation-state threats.”ABOUT INFRASHIELDInfraShield is a U.S.-based cyber-physical security company specializing in the protection of critical infrastructure systems across operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) environments. An industry leader, the company designs and implements tailored solutions, technologies, and strategies to defend high-value assets against evolving cyber threats in nuclear power, energy, transportation, mining and metals, water, and government.MEDIA CONTACTRob Legarerob.legare@bluehighwayadvisory.com

