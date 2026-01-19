New data confirms Idaho LAUNCH is expanding opportunity, strengthening Idaho’s workforce

BOISE, Idaho — New research confirms that Idaho’s LAUNCH program is increasing post-high school education and training among Idaho students and keeping more graduates in-state to pursue education and careers, Governor Brad Little announced today.

“Idaho LAUNCH is delivering exactly what we promised: more opportunity for Idaho students and a stronger workforce for our state. LAUNCH supports President Trump’s Talent Strategy for America and is helping more young Idahoans stay in Idaho to learn, work, and build their futures here,” Governor Little said.

The Idaho LAUNCH program provides funding to help recent high school graduates earn degrees and workforce credentials aligned with Idaho’s workforce needs.

Earlier research conducted by the Office of the Idaho State Board of Education found increased enrollment at Idaho’s public colleges and universities following the program’s creation.

A new analysis uses national data to determine whether those gains reflected broader regional trends or a true increase in postsecondary education participation.

The findings are clear: Idaho students are enrolling in postsecondary programs at higher rates than before LAUNCH, and those increases exceed trends seen in neighboring states.

Key findings from the new research include:

More Idaho students are enrolling in Idaho postsecondary programs . After LAUNCH was implemented, the in-state postsecondary enrollment rate among Idaho high school graduates increased by 11 percent , far exceeding changes seen in neighboring states.

. After LAUNCH was implemented, the in-state postsecondary enrollment rate among Idaho high school graduates increased by , far exceeding changes seen in neighboring states. Idaho students are choosing Idaho postsecondary programs at higher rates overall, not just changing locations. While the rate of enrollment at out-of-state programs declined by 12 percent, Idaho’s total postsecondary-going rate still increased , meaning more Idaho students are pursuing postsecondary education than before LAUNCH.

While the rate of enrollment at out-of-state programs declined by 12 percent, Idaho’s , meaning more Idaho students are pursuing postsecondary education than before LAUNCH. These shifts are unique to Idaho and not part of a regional trend. States bordering Idaho did not experience similar increases in postsecondary participation or in-state enrollment, nor did they see declines in out-of-state attendance—confirming the changes are driven by Idaho’s LAUNCH program.

Prior to LAUNCH, Idaho trailed neighboring states in the share of students who stayed in-state for postsecondary education.

In 2024, Idaho surpassed its neighbors in retaining graduates for postsecondary education.

“Idaho LAUNCH is a powerful example of how aligning education and workforce priorities delivers real results. By facilitating LAUNCH, the Workforce Development Council helps ensure students are earning credentials that connect directly to Idaho’s workforce needs. These findings show that when we lower financial barriers and align training with in-demand careers, more Idaho students choose postsecondary education, and more of them choose to build their futures right here in Idaho,” Idaho Workforce Development Council Executive Director Wendi Secrist said.

“Through the Board’s work across career technical education, community colleges, and universities, we have focused on creating clear, affordable pathways beyond high school. More Idaho students are choosing education and training after high school, and more are choosing to do it here, strengthening our institutions, expanding opportunity for families across the state, and supporting Idaho’s long-term success,” Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director Jennifer White said.

Approximately 75 percent of Idaho residents who graduate from an Idaho public institution are employed in Idaho one year after graduation, underscoring LAUNCH’s long-term workforce impact.

The research also validates earlier findings using state-level data, showing nearly identical gains when analyzed through newly available national datasets. Together, the results demonstrate that LAUNCH is not simply shifting enrollment patterns, but expanding opportunity, strengthening Idaho’s talent pipeline, and delivering measurable results for students and employers alike.