Squire USA appoints security veteran Jerry Burhans to lead Critical Infrastructure growth

Jerry Burhans, Owner of Channel Championz

Squire Locks USA has appointed Channel Championz, founded by security veteran Jerry Burhans to lead its expansion into the critical infrastructure market.

Squire is bringing something security hardware distributors haven’t seen in a long time.” — Jerry Burhans

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Squire Locks USA has appointed Channel Championz, founded by security industry veteran Jerry Burhans, to lead its expansion into the North American critical infrastructure market.Burhans, a seasoned industry executive with leadership roles at ISONAS, SimonsVoss, and ASSA ABLOY, brings over 30 years of experience in the U.S. security hardware and access control market. He will lead Squire’s North American expansion, with a focus on transportation, utilities, telecommunications, and other mission-critical infrastructure sectors.With 245 years of lock making experience in the United Kingdom, Squire is recognized for its hard-wearing, industrial padlocks, including the world’s strongest production padlock, the S100CS. But beyond strength, Squire is also one of the few manufacturers whose padlocks undergo the rigorous EN12320 European testing standards for real-world attack resistance. These criteria are often more demanding and application relevant than many U.S. benchmarks.“Squire’s Strongholdseries brings a level of mechanical security this market hasn’t seen in years,” said Burhans. “These aren’t just strong padlocks, they’re engineered and tested to survive in the real world. We’re talking about products that can resist drilling, cutting, sawing, freezing and corrosion, certified to EN12320 Grade 6, which goes far beyond U.S. standards. In critical infrastructure, that level of protection matters.”Channel Championz will focus on introducing the Stronghold line to the U.S. market, alongside Squire’s inigma smart access control system. inigma enables users to manage access to compatible padlocks via Bluetooth, using a secure smart key programmed through a dedicated mobile app. Designed specifically for critical infrastructure applications, inigma eliminates the need for managing multiple physical keys across remote or dispersed sites. Just as importantly, the system offers centralized control and detailed audit trails, supporting compliance with NERC-CIP standards that require strict logging and traceability of access to protected utility assets.“Squire is bringing something security hardware distributors haven’t seen in a long time,” added Burhans. “An independent, family-owned manufacturer that’s technically sophisticated, strategically focused and truly committed to its U.S. partners.”“Distributors today aren’t just looking for a product, they’re looking for a partner who answers the phone, provides knowledgeable support and builds long-term relationships. You’re not dealing with a revolving door of salespeople or a diluted corporate structure. You’re getting consistent expertise, direct access to decision-makers, and a brand that’s here to invest in the channel, not bypass it.”John Squire, Global CEO at Squire added: “We’re thrilled to be working with the Channel Championz team and to leverage Jerry’s expertise in this sector. They understand the value of strong distributor relationships and staying close to the customer, which aligns perfectly with Squire’s approach of building a long-term presence rooted in trust, service and performance.Squire Locks USA is deeply committed to serving the North American market. This expansion underscores the company’s long-term dedication to providing North American critical infrastructure customers with trusted, high-performance security solutions to safeguard the systems that millions rely on every day.”For more information on Squire USA, please visit: https://channelchampionz.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.